TL;DR

Pi Network users are urged to become KYC validators, assisting with verification as the project supposedly moves toward its mainnet launch.

Despite multiple recent updates, some remain skeptical about Pi Network’s future due to delays and lack of clarity.

Here’s How Users Can Receive Pi Tokens

Pi Network – a cryptocurrency project that aims to enable people to mine digital assets on their smartphones – has been around for over five years, but it remains quite controversial. For one, there is still no clarity on when the native token and open mainnet will go live.

Previously, the team argued that the process includes necessary Know-Your-Customer (KYC) requirements and a final migration to the mainnet. In August this year, the developers behind Pi Network claimed that over 13 million people have already passed KYC procedures. Initially, they urged users to complete verifications by September 30, later extending the deadline to November 30 (known as the Grace Period).

Most recently, Pi Network’s team said it needs additional KYC validators to handle the recent influx of requests and help reduce waiting times. According to the announcement, those joining forces with the project as validators will receive Pi tokens for their “good and accurate work.”

“Once you successfully complete KYC, help KYC move forward towards the Open Network goals by becoming a responsible KYC Validator for your country and region and inviting your fellow Pioneer peers to complete KYC and migrate to Mainnet,” the team advised.

The project’s ultimate goal is to transition to Open Network before the end of 2024. Meanwhile, the Pi Core Team previously promised to shed more light on the mainnet open roadmap (which should allow the buying and selling of Pi tokens) in December this year.

Guidance for Users in Need

According to another recent disclosure, many Pi Network users struggle with KYC procedures and migration to the mainnet. Pi News (the blockchain media platform on Pi Network) urged those experiencing similar issues to join a dedicated Telegram chat “where there will be mods to answer your questions.”

The numerous delays over the past several months and the problems related to KYC verification have caused mixed feelings within the community. Some thanked Pi Network’s team for the updates and the help, while others believe this is yet another proof that the project is a scam, expressing skepticism that the native token will see the light of day anytime soon.