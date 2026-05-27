Important for Ripple (XRP) Traders: Rare Bottom Signal Emerges

XRP's recent decline has pushed trader confidence to rare lows, which Santiment believes points to growing signs of market exhaustion.

Ripple (XRP) continues trading within a narrow range between around $1.30 and $1.38 despite several failed breakout attempts.

Santiment has identified a rare XRP signal as traders remain under increasing pressure.

High-Potential Rebound Zone

According to on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the average XRP trader active over the past 30 days is currently down 47%, as many investors are reportedly selling at the bottom during the recent market decline.

Santiment found that XRP’s 30-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV), a metric used to measure average trader returns, has now dropped to its lowest level since December 2020. MVRV readings historically tend to return toward 0%, which makes the current level an indication that the crypto asset may be in an extreme undervalued zone.

As per the analysis, the sharp decline is indicative of a growing fear and frustration among traders following XRP’s retracement, which has erased more than half of its market value since last summer. Santiment said XRP’s strong rally during late 2024 and early 2025 led many traders to enter positions near local highs before momentum weakened and repeated selloffs pushed short-term holders into heavy losses.

Despite the decline, the findings reveal that some long-term investors remain optimistic due to expectations surrounding regulatory progress, speculation about a potential XRP ETF, and Ripple’s broader adoption narrative. Santiment added that deeply negative MVRV zones like the current one have historically appeared when retail traders capitulate, often creating conditions where even minor positive catalysts can trigger strong recoveries.

Additionally, fear around the crypto asset has climbed to unusually high levels on social media. The ratio of bullish to bearish comments has dropped to just 1.1 positive comments for every 1 negative comment as traders grow more cautious about XRP’s outlook.

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Santiment observed that similar periods of fear and skepticism have historically acted as contrarian signals for XRP, as many weaker holders tend to exit the market during sharp downturns. The platform added that previous moves into this “FUD zone” were often followed by price stabilization or short-term rebounds.

Rising Speculative Momentum

At the same time, fresh data from CryptoQuant pointed to growing speculative activity around XRP perpetual futures on Binance, even though the token itself has continued hovering near $1.34. The analytics firm said XRP’s volume imbalance reading climbed to roughly 0.54, which means that perpetual contract trading volumes are now significantly higher than during earlier periods of quieter market activity.

According to CryptoQuant, this suggests more traders are returning to short-term leveraged positions. The platform also noted that XRP’s Z-Score rose to nearly 0.95, meaning current trading activity is approaching one full standard deviation above its usual average.

CryptoQuant added that the indicator had spent an extended period in negative territory before recently moving back into positive levels, which points to a gradual improvement in trader risk appetite and renewed speculative participation in the market.