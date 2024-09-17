TL;DR

Pi Network set a deadline of September 30, 2024, for users to complete KYC verification and for miners to deposit their NFTs on PiBridge.

The Pi Core Team plans to reveal the mainnet open roadmap in December 2024, aiming to enable official token transactions.

Closing Time in Less Than Two Weeks

Pi Network is a cryptocurrency project whose goal is to allow users to mine and earn digital assets on their mobile devices. Not long ago, it celebrated 2,000 days since its official launch in March 2019.

Nonetheless, some members of the crypto community remain suspicious about the project’s success since there is no clear indication of when users can expect the introduction of an open mainnet and a native token.

Pi Network’s team previously claimed that over 13 million people have already passed Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures, whereas six million have migrated to the mainnet. The developers also set September 30, 2024, as a deadline for all users to complete their verification.

“Make sure you don’t miss your deadlines to submit KYC or migrate your Pi. Ask your Security Circle and Referral Team to take actions before the Grace Period ends,” the working group advised.

Earlier this week, PiBridge (a decentralized financial platform that acts as a bridge between the Pi Network and other blockchain networks) announced the opening of an NFT Pool on the PiBridge application. The team advised miners to hurry up and deposit their non-fungible tokens to stake on the app before September 30, 2024.

“PiBridge will soon close the Miner NFT deposit gateway to transition to the next development phase. Don’t miss the chance to deposit your Miner NFT and stake on the app,” the disclosure reads.

Major Development Expected This Year

At the end of August, PiBridge hosted a talk show, with the launch of mainnet being among the main subjects of discussion. Shortly after, the Pi Core Team said the mainnet open roadmap, which aims to allow the official buying and selling of Pi tokens, will be announced in December 2024.

