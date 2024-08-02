TL;DR

Input Output launched the alpha v1 release of the partner chains toolkit for Cardano to enhance network security by leveraging stake pool operators (SPOs).

Despite the disclosure, Cardano’s native token ADA remained around $0.38, with no significant price change.

The Alpha V1 Release

Input Output – a technology company responsible for the research and development of the Cardano blockchain – launched the alpha v1 release of the partner chains toolkit. The move aims to strengthen the network’s security by enabling developers to leverage Cardano’s extensive network of stake pool operators (SPOs).

“By leveraging SPOs, both new and existing networks can quickly increase their number of validators for a more robust and efficient security paradigm,” the announcement reads.

The process includes a toolkit that offers numerous innovations for developers, such as mixed validator committee, consensus model flexibility, SPO participation, opt-out capability, and more.

At the core of the initiative is “a unique committee selection algorithm” that uses Cardano data to create trusted committees. These innovations are responsible for generating a specified percentage of blocks, thereby improving security for new protocols.

The Input Output team added that the alpha v1 release is just the beginning of a long journey aimed at receiving feedback from the community.

“Stay tuned for some exciting new developments over the coming months, along with a detailed roadmap,” the team concluded.

ADA Price Outlook

The aforementioned announcement seems to have had little to no impact on the price of Cardano’s native token – ADA. It remains deep in the red on a weekly scale, currently trading at around $0.38 (per CoinGecko’s data).

In addition, the cryptocurrency recorded no substantial price swings a few days ago when the US SEC made a U-turn regarding a complaint against Binance and some of the digital assets offered on its platform. Previously, the agency has accused Binance of offering and selling Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Binance Coin (BNB), and other “Third Party Crypto Asset Securities” as investment contracts.

One analyst who follows ADA’s price movements is the popular X user Crypto Tony. The trader depicted $0.57 as a potential breakout level and promised to enter the ecosystem should the asset cross it.

Those willing to explore some interesting ADA price forecasts can take a look at our dedicated video below: