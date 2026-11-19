Here's what has been making waves in the Cardano ecosystem lately.

Cardano remains in the spotlight thanks to several important ecosystem developments.

Meanwhile, its native token ADA continues to feel the pressure of the broader market downturn, plunging by 11% in the past week.

Goodbye DJED

One of the latest announcements coming from the Cardano ecosystem concerns DJED, the network’s overcollateralized stablecoin. The team revealed that the product and the reserve token SHEN will be shut down on December 31, 2026.

Users have been advised to redeem their holdings before the deadline, while those providing liquidity or using the assets in lending protocols should withdraw them beforehand. The protocol will continue operating and processing redemptions until the shutdown date.

DJED launched on the Cardano mainnet in January 2023 following a partnership between Input Output Global (IOG) and COTI.

Midnight’s Advancement

Cardano’s privacy-focused sister chain, Midnight, also made headlines after teaming up with CD Security.

The collaboration aims to secure elliptic-curve cryptography within a zero-knowledge (ZK) circuit, a key component of privacy-preserving blockchain applications.

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Midnight has been presented as a next-generation network focused on protecting sensitive personal and business data, and the partnership represents another step toward strengthening its technological foundations.

Meanwhile, NIGHT (the chain’s native token) is among the few posting price gains over the past month. It currently trades near $0.04 (per CoinGecko), up 16% on a 30-day basis.

Hoskinson’s Reaction

Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskinson recently pushed back against claims that the project has reached the end of its road. The discussion emerged after some community members interpreted his remarks about completing the entity’s original roadmap as a sign that development was winding down.

Hoskinson clarified on X that he had “never once said Cardano is finished.” Instead, he suggested that the project is entering a new phase focused on fresh initiatives, technological improvements, and broader adoption.

ADA Price Outlook

Cardano’s native token is currently worth roughly $0.15, representing a 50% collapse from the local peak of around $0.30 in early October and an 11% weekly plunge. Its market capitalization dropped to approximately $5.8 billion, making ADA the 18th-largest cryptocurrency.

The most obvious reason for the downtrend appears to be broader market weakness, with Bitcoin (BTC) briefly tumbling below $62,000, Ethereum (ETH) slipping under $1,800, and Ripple (XRP) losing the $1 psychological level.

Volatility remains high due to Anthropic’s highly anticipated Nasdaq debut scheduled for today (November 19), so ADA and the rest of the market may endure additional short-term turbulence.