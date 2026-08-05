Important Cardano News and ADA Price Update: August 5th

Cardano expanded its interoperability, advanced its governance tools, and entered a new development phase as ADA rallied to a one-month high.

Cardano’s ecosystem recorded several important developments between July 30 and August 5th. These range from a new cross-chain connection to changes in the way governance representation works.

Meanwhile, ADA briefly approached $0.20 after gaining over 20% over the past week. Here are some of the most important Cardano news and an update on ADA’s price action from the past few days.

Cardano Connects With Injective Through IBC

Cardano and Injective established their very first connection through the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol on the testnet.

In an official announcement, Injective said the integration is designed to eventually allow ADA to enter its ecosystem while INJ itself becomes fully available on Cardano.

The testnet deployment creates a direct cross-chain rail and is intended to represent another step toward improving the compatibility of Cardano with other networks outside its existing ecosystem.

JUST IN🔥 : Cardano is now officially connected to Injective, the first blockchain to have a live onchain rail to Cardano via testnet.$ADA is coming to Injective. $INJ is coming to @Cardano. Both will be available across the two ecosystems. pic.twitter.com/ECnexrfx8c — Injective 🥷 (@injective) August 3, 2026

Development Shifts Toward the Dijkstra Era

Following the completion of the van Rossem upgrade, Cardano developers turned their attention to the upcoming Dijkstra development era. According to the latest update, planned work includes Nested Transactions and Linear Leios, with both targeted for mainnet implementation by the end of this year.

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Recall that van Rossem previously introduced improvements, including Plutus performance, ledger consistency, and improved node security.

New Governance Tools Move On-Chain

In another important piece of news, Cardanoo has moved the election of its Constitutional Committee onto the blockchain, making the voting process easier to verify and more transparent. The committee is responsible for checking whether major governance decisions follow the Cardano constitution.

Meanwhile, the ecosystem has also opened a new portal where community members can test how future changes to that constitution may be proposed. Additionally, ADA holders, as well as their representatives, can now vote on a separate proposal to adjust some of the network’s technical settings.

Together, these updates give the community a more direct role in the way Cardano is managed and developed.

EMURGO Steps Down from Intersect’s Board

EMURGO announced its immediate resignation from the Intersect board. The organization plans to deregister its delegated representatives.

The decision followed serious community criticism surrounding governance participation and the delegation experience within Yoroi Wallet.

EMURGO acknowledged that both positions carried significant responsibilities and said the changes are intended to address these specific concerns.

The departure has once again renewed discussions about accountability among Cardano’s major ecosystem organizations.

ADA Price Update: One-Month High and Renewed Bullish Expectations

ADA climbed from around $0.15 in late July to a one-month high of approximately $0.195 on August 4th. The move, at the time, represented a weekly gain of roughly 26%, although the cryptocurrency has since pulled back as traders look to book some profits.

The rally started during the weekend, when ADA jumped by 9% and outperformed a lot of the large-cap altcoins.

One possible reason for the move was the increased buying from large investors. Whales accumulated more than 240 million ADA within five days, helping it soar by roughly 22% during that same period.

ADA is now testing a very important resistance area between $0.19 and $0.20. Some analysts believe that a successful break above it could open the way toward $0.28-40.30.

However, it’s also important for the cryptocurrency to remain above $0.17 to protect its improving short-term structure – from a strict technical perspective.