TL;DR

Binance will remove Turkish language support from its platform due to legal compliance requirements with the local lawmakers.

Despite this change, the company’s services and customer support will remain accessible for Turkish users.

Abiding by the Rules

Binance – the world’s biggest crypto exchange – supports its platform in over 30 languages, including the widely spread English, Spanish, French, Chinese, Japanese, and many more. However, due to new requirements, it will soon remove one of the options.

The language in question is Turkish, which will no longer be available on the official Binance website and application from September 27.

The company explained that it closely monitors regulatory developments in Turkey and across the globe, taking all necessary measures to cooperate with lawmakers “to provide uninterrupted service to users.”

“We understand that this may affect some of our users; however, we would like to emphasize that this step is necessary to ensure full compliance with legal requirements in Türkiye. During this process, Binance.com will remain fully accessible with all its services in Türkiye,” the firm assured.

The exchange further said the Turkish customer service line will not be interrupted, and all user funds will remain “unaffected and safe.”

Numerous reports have indicated that Turks are heavily involved in the cryptocurrency sector. Over the last several months, Binance has increased its offering to users based in the Euro-Asian country, introducing trading pairs pegged to their official currency.

Previous Binance Updates

Earlier this week, the exchange performed a service upgrade “to improve the overall system performance and stability.” The effort was supposed to take approximately three hours, during which users may have encountered certain setbacks.

Binance assured that everything will go back to normal after the process and that clients’ data and assets will remain unaffected.

Prior to that, it conducted wallet maintenance for BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), temporarily ceasing deposits and withdrawals on the network. TON services were also briefly interrupted when Binance performed a similar upgrade on The Open Network last month.