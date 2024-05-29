TL;DR

Binance will introduce new trading pairs on Binance Spot and delist some previously listed ones.

The company will conduct wallet maintenance on May 29, temporarily suspending deposits and withdrawals on the Ethereum network.

New Trading Pairs to be Added

Binance continues to implement changes on its platform to improve user experience and respond to the latest market trends. It will expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot by adding the following pairs: BTC/MXN, XRP/MXN, ENS/USDC, and LDO/USDC. The world’s leading exchange will also allow trading bot services for the aforementioned.

It is worth noting that some of the upcoming trading pairs touch upon the Mexican peso (MXN) – the national currency of the Latin American country. Earlier this year, Binance launched a direct pair between USDT and MXN.

In addition to introducing new spot trading pairs, the company announced it will remove some of the existing ones. CAKE/TUSD, DYDX/BNB, and LAZIO/BTC will no longer be available to users from May 31.

The exchange assured that the delisting will not affect the tokens’ availability on Binance Spot. “Users can still trade the spot trading pair’s base and quote assets on other trading pair(s) that are available on Binance,” it stated.

Binance’s Upcoming Maintenance Efforts

As CryptoPotato reported, the company will perform wallet maintenance for the Ethereum network today (May 29). The operation, during which deposits and withdrawals on the ETH network will be temporarily suspended, will take approximately two hours.

Binance ensured that the trading of tokens on the aforementioned ecosystem would not be impacted and promised to handle all technical requirements involving users. There will be no further disclosures on the matter, meaning clients should not rely on any information they come across on the Internet:

“Deposits and withdrawals for token(s) on the aforementioned network will be reopened once the network is deemed to be stable. No further announcement will be posted.”

The firm temporarily halted Solana (SOL) withdrawals in March due to “the increased volume of transactions on the network.” It restored services in a few days, apologizing to users for the inconvenience.