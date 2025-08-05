TL;DR

Binance will halt USDC withdrawals on certain networks for approximately two hours.

Over the past several days, the exchange introduced new features, including Discount Buy and Binance Wallet (Web).

Attention, Binance Users

The world’s largest crypto exchange will perform wallet maintenance for USDC withdrawals via Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (POL), Arbitrum (ARB), Base (BASE), and Optimism (OP) networks on August 6. To support the process, USDC withdrawals through the networks above will be halted on that day. The maintenance is expected to be concluded in two hours, and after that, all services will be resumed.

Binance assured that the trading of tokens on the depicted networks will not be impacted and promised to handle all technical requirements involved for the users. It also said there will be no further announcements on the matter.

The company regularly conducts such operations to enhance the overall user experience and ensure the seamless operation of its services. Last week, it paused all deposits and withdrawals due to a live upgrade on its wallet network infrastructure.

Over the past several months, it briefly suspended services on the TRON, Cardano, and other networks because of similar efforts.

Binance’s Latest Features

The company frequently introduces new products to address ongoing market trends and provide additional services to its users. Just a few days ago, it unveiled Discount Buy – a feature which allows clients to make advanced crypto purchases in markets with lower volatility.

Included in Binance’s Earn portfolio, this product lets users lock in future buys at pre-set prices under market value, or collect a fixed APR if the trade isn’t carried out.

“Discount Buy is well-suited for users who anticipate limited price fluctuations and want to accumulate crypto at a discount without needing to time the market or monitor prices closely. It offers flexibility across investment scenarios, giving users more choices and opportunities in how they want to participate in the crypto market,” said Jeff Li, VP of Product at Binance.

Earlier this week, the exchange introduced Binance Wallet (Web), which allows users to “trade smart, fast, and securely, all without leaving their desktops.” A key feature of the offering is Secure Auto Sign (SAS) – a new signing method that enables customers to approve transactions once and trade seamlessly for up to seven days, without repeated confirmations.

The product is specifically designed for those who want to discover new meme coins, follow on-chain activities in real time, explore transaction history and token balances in one place, and access Alpha tokens.

“Binance Wallet (Web) was introduced to address desktop-specific needs. It offers more screen space, modular layouts, and faster multitasking for on-chain users who trade actively or monitor multiple signals. While the mobile app excels in portability, Binance Wallet (Web) enables plugin-free, browser-native trading with floating widgets and real-time data panels, all on a single page. It is ideal for meme coin discovery, wallet tracking, and strategy execution without tab switching,” the disclosure reads.

Currently, the feature supports BNB Smart Chain and Solana. Clients of the exchange can instantly connect their account to Binance Wallet (Web) via QR code, with no additional setup required.