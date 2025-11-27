Important Binance Announcement for Indonesian Users: Details

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange will expand the list of trading choices on Binance Spot by adding multiple new pairs.

The upcoming listing spree is focused explicitly on Indonesian clients.

Binance Embraces These Pairs

The exchange revealed in a recent announcement that it will add 31 new trading pairs on Binance Spot in three waves. The first batch will take place on November 27 and include HBAR/IDR, MANTA/IDR, SCR/IDR, and WLD/IDR.

The second and third are scheduled for November 29 and feature pairs such as ASTER/IDR, FLOKI/IDR, WIF/IDR, ADA/IDR, BTC/IDR, DOGE/IDR, XRP/IDR, and many others.

IDR is the symbol for the Indonesian Rupiah, the official currency of the Asian country. The launch of direct trading pairs between numerous cryptocurrencies and IDR should simplify access for local traders, allowing them to enter and exit the digital asset market without first converting their funds into other fiat currencies, such as the US dollar.

Indonesia is among the top crypto markets worldwide. According to Chainalysis, the country ranks seventh in terms of global crypto adoption, surpassing Ukraine, the Philippines, Russia, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and more.

The digital assets involved in the latest listing effort showed minimal volatility following the disclosure. Binance is known for sparking major pumps when it initially embraces a token, but introducing additional trading pairs typically doesn’t have the same impact.

You may also like:

Saying Goodbye to Those Ones

Besides expanding its list of trading choices, Binance conducts regular reviews and removes pairs due to factors like poor liquidity. Based on its most recent analysis, it decided to scrap the BMT/FDUSD, GMT/BTC, ME/BTC, and TOWNS/FDUSD spot trading pairs. The move will take place on November 28.

“The delisting of a spot trading pair does not affect the availability of the tokens on Binance Spot. Users can still trade the spot trading pair’s base and quote assets on other trading pair(s) that are available on Binance,” the announcement reads.

Last month, Binance revealed it would terminate all services with Flamingo (FLM), Kadena (KDA), and Perpetual Protocol (PERP). The involved assets crashed by double digits shortly after the disclosure, which was no surprise. After all, delisting from Binance results in diminished liquidity, less visibility, and reputational damage.