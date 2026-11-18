The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange conducted its first review of all listed spot trading pairs after the record $6.3 billion hack it suffered toward the end of October.

As a result, it decided to delist five pairs, the majority of which are primarily associated with Turkish clients.

Goodbye to These Ones

Binance revealed that the spot trading pairs GAS/TRY, HBAR/BNB, HIVE/TRY, KSM/TRY, and ZAMA/TRY will no longer be available from November 20. Trading bot services for the aforementioned pairs will also be discontinued, and the exchange advised users to update and/or cancel their Spot Trading Bots before the delisting to avoid potential losses.

“The delisting of a spot trading pair does not affect the availability of the tokens on Binance Spot. Users can still trade the spot trading pair’s base and quote assets on other trading pair(s) that are available on Binance,” the company clarified.

What stands out is that four of the five pairs set to be removed are based on the Turkish lira. Turkey is one of the world’s biggest and most active crypto markets and an important user base for Binance.

The assets included in the delisting effort did not suffer any significant price turbulence. Usually, major declines occur when the company terminates all services for a certain cryptocurrency, not just trading pairs. Such was the case in mid-October when Binance said goodbye to Epic Chain (EPIC) and QuickSwap (QUICK), triggering double-digit drops.

The Hack and the Latest Updates

Binance made the headlines in the last week of October after becoming a victim of a whopping $6.3 billion hack. This turned out to be the biggest cybersecurity incident in the history of the cryptocurrency industry.

The company reacted swiftly, temporarily halting deposits and withdrawals, and promised to fully reimburse affected users. Several agencies, including the FBI, pointed to the North Korean hacking collective “TraderTraitor” as the attacker.

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Binance began restoring withdrawals in early November, and the first phase included popular networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, Polygon, Arbitrum, Base, Optimism, and Sui. A few days ago, the exchange said it had reinstated withdrawals for 87 networks and pledged to reopen the rest by the end of this week.

The company also completed coverage of assets impacted by the security incident and promised to publish a new Proof of Reserves snapshot where users can verify that their funds are backed at a minimum 1:1.

Meanwhile, the hackers have used various tricks to launder the stolen crypto, such as creating fake meme coins. Just a few hours ago, Lookonchain reported that the wrongdoers began laundering the 602,402 ETH they hold by swapping it for BTC via THORChain.