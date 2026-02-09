Important Binance Announcement Concerning Ripple (XRP) And Other Altcoin Traders: Details Here

The exchange has prepared two actions that will take effect on February 10.

The world’s largest crypto exchange will implement certain amendments to address ongoing market trends and enhance the trading experience for users.

Some of the cryptocurrencies included in the upcoming efforts are Ripple (XRP), Sui (SUI), Aster (ASTER), Internet Computer (ICP), and others.

The New Additions

The company announced it will expand the list of trading pairs on Binance Spot by adding XRP/U, SUI/U, ASTER/U, and PAXG/U. The listing is scheduled for February 10, whereas trading bots services for the aforementioned pairs will become available on the same date.

U stands for United Stables – a stablecoin launched toward the end of 2025 and pegged to the US dollar. Binance revealed that all eligible users will enjoy zero maker fees on XRP/U, SUI/U, and ASTER/U “until further notice.” In addition, VIP clients will be offered zero-taker fees on those pairs.

The exchange informed that the new offerings will not be available to all users, noting that those residing in the USA, Canada, Iran, the Netherlands, and other countries will be excluded.

While backing from Binance may be price-positive for the included cryptocurrencies, such an effect is generally observed at initial listings rather than from the addition of extra trading pairs. In fact, XRP, SUI, and ASTER have headed south today (February 9), coinciding with the overall decline of the broader crypto market.

Goodbye to These Pairs

Besides adding new offerings, Binance regularly monitors its service offerings and removes pairs that don’t meet the required criteria. Recently, it announced it will scrap 20 pairs, including BERA/BTC, ICP/ETH, KAITO/FDUSD, MANA/ETH, ZRO/BTC, and others.

“The delisting of a spot trading pair does not affect the availability of the tokens on Binance Spot. Users can still trade the spot trading pair’s base and quote assets on other trading pair(s) that are available on Binance,” the company clarified.

The assets included in the delisting effort are in the red today, which is rather normal given the ongoing bearish condition of the market and the negative impact that such Binance moves can have.

It is important to note that a complete termination of all services for a particular token typically has a far more severe influence. In October last year, Binance delisted Flamingo (FLM), Kadena (KDA), and Perpetual Protocol (PERP), triggering double-digit declines. Prior to that, BakerySwap (BAKE), Hifi Finance (HIFI), and Self Chain (SLF) crashed hard due to the same reason.