Important Binance Announcement Concerning DOGE, ADA, PEPE Traders: Details Inside

Check out which are the new trading pairs added to Binance's Cross Margin section.

The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange implemented certain platform amendments that specifically affect DOGE, PEPE, ADA, and other altcoin traders.

While the assets’ prices moved north after the disclosure, another factor may also be contributing to the resurgence.

The New Pairs

Binance added TAO/USD1, ADA/U, DOGE/U, and PEPE/U to its Cross Margin section. This is a trading mode in which all funds in a margin account are shared across all open trades. In Cross Margin, losses from a certain trade can be covered by the remaining balance, which helps keep positions open.

Bittensor (TAO), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Pepe (PEPE) are all in green territory today (February 25), posting gains between 4% and 9%. While the aforementioned move could have given these assets a push, the more probable and significant reason is likely the overall market resurgance in the past 24 hours.

The entire crypto space has rebounded after the recent losses, with Bitcoin (BTC) surpassing $66,000 and Ethereum (ETH) nearing the $2,000 psychological level.

It is important to note that larger pumps following Binance announcements are typically seen when the company initially lists a token, rather than when it simply adds more trading pairs. Such was the case in September last year when it embraced the lesser-known altcoin Avantis (AVNT). Shortly after the announcement, its valuation soared by 50%.

The most recent listing centers on U (United Stables) – a stablecoin launched in late 2025 and pegged to the American dollar. The exchange has been consistently expanding its support for the asset, recently adding the trading pairs XRP/U, SUI/U, ASTER/U, and PAXG/U on Binance Spot.

You may also like:

Goodbye to These Ones

Besides enabling more trading options for its users, Binance also decided to remove some pairs that no longer meet the necessary criteria. It will say goodbye to DOT/BRL, GALA/BRL, GALA/EUR, GRT/ETH, GRT/EUR, OP/EUR, and SOL/ARS on February 27.

“The delisting of a spot trading pair does not affect the availability of the tokens on Binance Spot. Users can still trade the spot trading pair’s base and quote assets on other trading pair(s) that are available on Binance,” the company explained.

The assets involved in the delisting move did not experience any declines. In fact, all of them are trading in the green amid the broader market rebound, with Polkadot (DOT) standing out as one of today’s top performers, up roughly 17% over the past 24 hours.