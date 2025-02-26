TL;DR

Binance will remove the BNB/UAH and ETH/UAH trading pairs, limiting direct access for Ukrainian traders to these cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, the prices of Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) remain stable today amid the market’s rebound.

The Upcoming Amendment

The world’s largest crypto exchange regularly monitors its services “to protect users and maintain a high-quality trading market.” It conducts periodic reviews of all listed trading pairs and terminates some of them due to numerous factors, such as poor liquidity.

Binance recently announced that BNB/UAH and ETH/UAH will become unavailable from February 28. “Users are strongly advised to update and/or cancel their Spot Trading Bots prior to the cessation of Spot Trading Bots services to avoid any potential losses,” the company warned.

UAH is the abbreviation of the Ukrainian hryvnia, the official currency of the war-torn country. The removal of the aforementioned pairs will impact local users by limiting direct trading between Binance Coin (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), and the fiat currency.

Ukrainian traders will need to adjust their strategies, possibly involving additional conversion steps, which could lead to increased trading fees and exposure to market fluctuations.

Withdrawing support from a major exchange like Binance might also negatively affect the involved cryptocurrencies due to reduced liquidity and reputational damage. However, both ETH and BNB are in the green today (February 26), following the slight rebound of the crypto market.

It is worth mentioning that drastic price drops usually occur when Binance terminates all services with a certain digital asset. Such was the case last year when the exchange delisted Monero (XMR), Aragon (ANT), Multichain (MULTI), and Vai (VAI). The price of the popular privacy coin plummeted by 35% shortly after the disclosure.

The Reverse Effort

Contrary to the delisting effort, the company added Sonic (S) and Test (TEST) as new loanable assets. The former was included in the Binance Loans section, while the latter was placed into the VIP Loan program.

The prices of the involved cryptocurrencies reacted positively to the announcement. S is up 5% for the day, whereas TEST has soared by 10%.

As mentioned above, though, the solid performance could also be linked to the overall resurgence of the cryptocurrency market following the crash witnessed on February 25.