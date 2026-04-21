Important Announcement Concerning All Pi Network (PI) Users

The controversial crypto project remains among the most talked-about topics in the whole industry, often stirring heated debates.

Next month, its popularity could rise even more as its co-founders are set to take the main stage at a major event.

In The Spotlight

Consensus 2026 is one of the biggest crypto conferences, and this year it will take place on May 7 in Miami. It will bring together enthusiasts, blockchain developers, and industry leaders and is expected to gather roughly 20,000 attendees from more than 100 countries.

Some of the event’s prominent partners include Grayscale, OKX, Solana, Ripple, and, interestingly enough, Pi Network. Not long ago, the Core Team revealed that Chengdiao Fan (one of the project’s co-founders) will speak at Consensus 2026 on Wednesday, May 6. She will touch upon trending topics such as AI‑era business models, a globally engaged network that can support utility‑driven products, and, of course, Pi Network’s blockchain infrastructure.

Just recently, the team announced that Nicolas Kokkalis (the other co-founder of the entity) will participate on a panel at the event on May 7. The session, called “How to Prove You’re Human in an AI World (Without Doxing Yourself),” will explore how the Internet’s trust model is breaking as AI systems become capable of creating bots that can generate profiles and interact like real users.

This isn’t the first high-profile appearance of the project’s leaders. Last year, Pi Network served as a Gold Sponsor of the TOKEN2049 event in Singapore, with Fan being among the conference speakers. For his part, Kokkalis spoke at Consensus 2025 in Toronto.

PI Price Outlook

The news did not trigger a rebound for the price of Pi Network’s native cryptocurrency. In fact, it is one of the few top 100 digital assets charting losses over the past 24 hours and is currently trading just south of $0.17 (per CoinGecko’s data).

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However, some on-chain indicators suggest that PI could head north in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), for instance, has fallen to nearly 30, suggesting that the asset is close to oversold territory and might be due for a resurgence. The technical analysis tool ranges from 0 to 100, with anything above 70 interpreted as a warning of an impending correction.

The upcoming token unlocks are also worth observing. Data shows that the number of coins to be released on May 1 will peak above 20 million, but afterward, there will be a significant slowdown, which could reduce selling pressure.