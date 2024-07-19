RippleX, the portal designed to empower developers in the XRP Ledger ecosystem, shared an important update today that requires action from certain users.

In a post to Twitter, RippleX took the opportunity to remind people that anyone operating a node on XRPL has to upgrade to the latest version of Rippled in order to ensure the continuity of the service.

Important reminder! If you operate an XRPL node to please upgrade to the latest version of rippled to ensure service continuity.

In a post nearly a month ago, the team further clarified what version 2.2.0 offers.

First things first, action is required from certain users.

If you operate an XRP Ledger server, upgrade to version 2.2.0 by June 17, 2024 to ensure service continuity. The exact time that protocol changes take effect depends on the voting decisions of the decentralized network. If you operate a Clio server, Clio needs to be updated to 2.1.2 before updating to rippled 2.2.0. Clio will be blocked if it is not updated.

In addition, the amendments and the new features are also detailed, and some developers might be able to update their code and workflow to take advantage of them.