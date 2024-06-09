Back in 2021, it seemed like every celebrity was getting involved with the cryptocurrency industry through non-fungible tokens.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks were the hottest collections, and mega stars like Eminem and Justin Bieber (just to name a few) were rocking NFTs as their profile pictures on Twitter (now X).

Three years later, it seems that multiple celebrities are now getting back to crypto, this time through meme coins.

Iggy Azalea’s MOTHER Meme Coin

Late in May, the Australian model and rapper – Iggy Azalea – announced her very own cryptocurrency.

Ticked MOTHER, the token rallied, reaching an all-time high of around $0.27, which put it at a market capitalization of close to $300 million. Currently, it is trading at a market cap of around $150 million.

The coin was shrouded in controversy, and it caught the attention of Ethereum’s co-founder – Vitalik Buterin. Sharing his thoughts on it and the broader celebrity meme coin trend, he said:

I’m feeling quite unhappy about “this cycle’s celebrity experimentation” so far. […] Ashton and Mila’s Stoner Cats was vastly more honorable than anything we’ve seen from this 2024 celebrity meme coin era – at least there was ana ctual show being funded.

Mockingly replying to this statement, Azalea said that “he was just hungry,” posting yet another meme.

Andrew Tate’s Coin

Some time ago, Andrew Tate said:

I will never launch a crypto, I just like to *** crypto Twitter. Because crypto Twitter is full of the biggest degenerate losers on the planet.

Plot twist: he did, in fact, launch his own crypto. Ticked RNT and riding the trend of offensive abbreviations a few days ago, RNT saw the light of day a couple of days ago and is currently trading at a market capitalization of around $50 million.

Besides RNT, multiple other cryptocurrencies were created, while Tate commented:

“There’s a lot of people asking me about all of this chaos I’ve created in the crypto markets as I’m trying to crash Solana. Millions of tweets have been made today because of me and my stupid tweets, I’ve made a complete mess. I’m sure some people made millions of dollars of the back of me…”