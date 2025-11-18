ICP, HYPE, ASTER Defy Market Crash, BTC Dumped Below $90K: Market Watch
Bitcoin’s continuous price declines over the past several days resulted in another nosedive to a seven-month low of under $90,000 yesterday.
Most altcoins followed suit, with ETH dipping below $3,000, BNB beneath $900, and XRP toward $2.10. However, a few altcoins have defied the overall crash.
BTC Kept Dropping
What a painful November it has been so far. The primary cryptocurrency entered the month at around $111,000 but quickly dipped below $100,000 during the first week. It bounced off almost immediately to over $107,000 last Tuesday, but it has been all downhill since then.
In the next few days, BTC was gradually sliding and dropped below $100,000 on Thursday evening. The situation worsened on Friday with another nosedive to $94,000. The weekend was calmer and slightly more positive as BTC remained in a tight range between $94,000 and $96,000.
However, another leg down began on Sunday and culminated on Monday evening with a more violent drop to under $90,000. This became bitcoin’s lowest price level in roughly seven months.
Although BTC has been able to recover some ground since then to the current $91,000, its market cap has dumped to just over $1.8 trillion. Its dominance over the altcoins, though, has plunged below 57%.
ICP, HYPE, ASTER Trade Differently
As it typically happens when BTC heads south, so do most altcoins. ETH dipped below $3,000 yesterday, and even though it’s slightly above that line now, it’s still 5% down on the day. XRP has lost 4.5% of value, while ZEC has plunged by more than 10%. ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE, LINK, XLM, AVAX, and HBAR are also deep in the red.
Although most other lower- and mid-cap alts are in a similar or even worse state, there are a few exceptions. ICP stands out as the top gainer, having surged by more than 15% to over $5.6. HYPE has soared past $40 following a 5.5% daily jump. ASTER has gained 7.5% and now sits above $1.30.
The total crypto market cap has lost another $150 billion in a day and is down to $3.2 trillion on CG.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.