Prominent perpetual futures exchange, Hyperliquid, is making headlines for generating enormous profits for its top users.

Recent data from the platform revealed an exclusive club of traders with at least $10 million in lifetime profits, often backed by significant capital or extreme leverage.

Big Players, Big Bets

An analysis of Hyperliquid’s live leaderboard shows 181 such users, with the current kingpin, identified by the wallet address 0x77c3…5e45, commanding an account value nearing half a billion dollars. The trader has locked in all-time profits of $287 million, with a relatively ‘modest’ ROI of 137%.

Trailing closely is “thank you jefef,” whose $162.2 million PNL came from a 3,772% return on an account now worth $159 million. Other heavyweights on the leaderboard include trader 0x9794…333b, with an account valued at $155.9 million, built on a $136.9 million gain with an ROI of 720.79%. They are followed by trader 0x716b…1d95, whose account balance of $188 million has been bolstered by a $102.2 million windfall.

The user with the wallet address 0x5d83…4fb6 wraps up the top five, having raked in earnings of just under $100 million, representing a rather impressive 3,506% ROI since they started trading on Hyperliquid.

One thing to note is that most of the top earners have generated huge trading volumes, with “thank you jefef” alone pushing through more than $4.6 billion in trades. However, a few outliers recorded surprisingly negligible volumes, hinting at either potential off-platform strategies or quirks in how positions are rolled.

At the other end of the leaderboard, the threshold for an eight-figure PNL now sits around $10.6 million. Traders like “MELANIA,” “BobbyBigSize,” and 0xd51c…2b0b round out the bottom ranks of this exclusive club, each crossing the $10 million profit line with varying degrees of efficiency. For instance, MELANIA’s ROI clocks in at a surreal 10,000,000%, suggesting either an outlier position or an unexplained anomaly.

According to analyst DeFi_Mochi, significant gains have been achieved even further down the rankings, with at least 1,589 traders having PNLs upwards of $1 million.

HYPE Sets New All-Time High

From a market perspective, Hyperliquid’s thriving whale class is showcasing how the perpetual swaps market has matured into a capital-driven arena. While retail traders continue to populate smaller tiers, outsized wins increasingly belong to those who can afford to absorb high leverage and volatile drawdowns.

The elite profitability has also coincided with a stellar run for Hyperliquid’s native HYPE token. At the time of this writing, it had jumped almost 11% to reach a new all-time high of $44.69, shattering the previous record set only five days ago.

Additionally, the asset grew almost 28% over the past week, dramatically outperforming the broader crypto market, which was down 3.10% in that period. It hasn’t slouched either over longer time frames, with its price growing by more than 36% across a fortnight and nearly 65% in the last 30 days.