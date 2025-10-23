Hyperliquid Strategies Targets Massive Expansion After $1 Billion S-1 Filing

Hyperliquid Strategies has officially filed an S-1 statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise up to $1 billion in a public offering. The company intends to offer up to 160 million shares of its common stock.

Chardan Capital Markets has been roped in to serve as the financial advisor for the fundraising.

Hyperliquid S-1 Filing

Hyperliquid Strategies is a pending merger between Nasdaq-listed Sonnet BioTherapeutics and the special purpose acquisition firm (SPAC) Rorschach I LLC, a transaction first announced in July and expected to close within the year. Following completion of the merger, the entity will trade on Nasdaq under a new ticker symbol. The company’s leadership includes Chairman Bob Diamond, formerly CEO of Barclays, and CEO David Schamis.

Announcing the same, Schamis said,

“Today we filed an S1. This document is to allow us to issue additional equity into the market following the close of our transaction. We will only be selling equity if and when we believe the market conditions to be favorable. We have no obligations or requirements to issue any additional capital.”

According to the filing, proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the expansion of its treasury holdings of Hyperliquid’s HYPE token. Currently, Hyperliquid holds 12.6 million HYPE tokens alongside $305 million in cash.

The company plans to primarily deploy its HYPE tokens through staking initiatives, which are expected to produce ongoing returns. It also plans to explore other decentralized finance activities within the ecosystem, subject to internal evaluations. Hyperliquid Strategies’ latest filing states that the company intends to selectively utilize its HYPE token holdings to generate value for shareholders and strengthen its position in the crypto market.

2025 Milestones

Hyperliquid’s ecosystem saw tremendous success this year. It has managed to assert dominance both in token repurchases and blockchain activity. According to CoinGecko, the platform has led token buybacks after allocating over $644.64 million through its Assistance Fund, which is nearly half of all token buyback spending this year. This effort, surpassing the combined buybacks of the next nine largest projects, has led to the repurchase of at least 21.36 million HYPE tokens, which represent roughly 2.1% of total supply.

Monthly buybacks averaged $65.50 million and peaked at $110.62 million in August, with an average price of $30.18 per token.

On the blockchain side of things, Hyperliquid has surged ahead of traditional networks. Data from CryptoRank shows the network’s fees jumped 1,600% in a year, as it climbed from $2.4 million in October 2024 to $41 million in October 2025. This surge was fueled by the HIP-3 launch, which enabled permissionless perpetuals and strategic fee reductions that drove record trading volumes.

On the other hand, Ethereum and Solana experienced significant declines, while Bitcoin’s on-chain fees plummeted 73% during the same period.