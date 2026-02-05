Hyperliquid (HYPE) Soars by 50% in 2 Weeks: Can It Pump Even More?

Will HYPE continue its uptrend or will it follow the broader market downtrend?

It’s quite difficult to spot a popular cryptocurrency whose price hasn’t tumbled by 20% or even more in the last few weeks.

Hyperliquid (HYPE), though, is an evident exception, and its solid performance has caused analysts to envision further gains in the near future.

The Lone Survivor

Bitcoin (BTC) has crashed to a 14-month low of around $69,000, Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to keep the $2,000 level, while Ripple’s XRP and Solana (SOL) have plummeted by 27% in the past seven days. However, Hyperliquid (HYPE) has somehow defied the ongoing massacre and currently trades at around $32, representing a 50% increase on a two-week scale.

Its strong performance comes amid a string of positive developments surrounding the ecosystem. Earlier this week, Ripple announced that its institutional prime brokerage platform (called Ripple Prime) enabled support for Hyperliquid. Meanwhile, Grayscale recently revealed that it was encouraged by the rise in perpetual futures trading for non-crypto assets on the decentralized exchange.

Before that, on-chain data revealed growing interest in HIP-3 activity amid skyrocketing trading volume and open interest. These metrics continued to increase as the market tumbled in the past few days, reaching new peaks of $1B in OI and $4.8B in 24-hour volume.

HYPE has been the subject of numerous optimistic predictions, and many analysts believe there’s fuel left for additional gains. The analyst, using the X moniker Crypto General, expects volatility ahead and an eventual explosion above $100 later this year. Speaking on the matter was also Zach, who argued there are “so many reasons to buy and hold HYPE.”

There are so many reasons to buy and hold $HYPE. The more it takes over market share and volume, the bigger the buybacks are, which is one of the reasons it’s so strong. Really would love to get a spot entry around yearly open of $25 but who knows if it’ll come — Zach (@CryptoZachLA) February 4, 2026

The popular analyst Crypto Tony chipped in, too, suggesting that HYPE could do “magical things when the market conditions are right.” Those interested in additional bullish forecasts for the token can read our dedicated article here.

Can It Follow the Pack?

It is important to note that the broader crypto market remains shaky, and sustained bearish conditions could eventually weigh in on HYPE as well.

Some analysts believe this is a likely outcome. The one using the X handle, Greeny, predicted that the native token of Hyperliquid could plummet to $20 later in 2026.