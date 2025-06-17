HYPE made another record this week. How high will it go?

Key Support levels: $41, $37

Key Resistance levels: $46, $50

1. New Record Price

The appetite for HYPE appears unstoppable. The price made a new record yesterday at $46 per coin. This comes just days after its previous all-time high at $44. Buyers appear determined to hit $50, which will also act as a key resistance.

2. Uptrend Continues

With a higher high confirmed, HYPE has a clear path forward to continue its record-breaking streak. Expect new records if the bulls maintain their pressure. However, a careful look at the momentum indicators shows that price exhaustion is likely in the near future.

3. Bearish Divergence Calls for Caution

The daily RSI shows a clear bearish divergence. While HYPE’s price is making higher highs, the RSI is making lower highs. This is a clear signal that the uptrend is approaching its final stages. It’s best to be cautious here and prepare for a significant pullback later, especially if the asset falls below its existing uptrend.