Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Predictions for this Week

A closer look at a few important price levels to watch for HYPE in the coming days.

HYPE just made a higher low. Is the downtrend over?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key support levels: $26

Key resistance levels: $36

Buyers Return

After the price found support at $26, buyers returned and pushed HYPE above $30. If they can hold here, the price has a good chance of testing the $36 resistance next.

Momentum is Turning Bullish

A look at the momentum indicators, such as the MACD or RSI, shows that bulls are taking control of the price action. The 3-day MACD is bullish, with a positive histogram, and the RSI has moved above 50. If nothing changes, HYPE has a good chance to move higher from here.

Buy Volume Picks Up

In the past week, the daily buy volume has been increasing, which shows a clear change in the trend. This shows sustained buy pressure which can propel HYPE higher. A first test of this uptrend will be the resistance at $36.