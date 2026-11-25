Hyperliquid’s native token is among the biggest losers today (November 25), down roughly 10% and currently trading below $58 (according to CoinGecko).

Here’s what triggered the latest sell-off and why the price could plunge even more in the near future.

Where is the Bottom?

The cryptocurrency market surrendered most of the gains sparked by Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling 2% on the day and many altcoins posting even steeper losses.

The sector’s overall decline isn’t the only reason why HYPE once again plummeted below $60. Several X accounts revealed that Abraxas Capital fully closed its position in Hyperliquid and pulled its remaining funds from the platform.

“It had been one of the larger traders on Hyperliquid, generating billions in volume and collecting substantial funding payments through short hedges. The firm previously lost about $10.4 million in USDC after an API key was compromised on Lighter, which prompted it to begin unwinding exposure and moving collateral off Hyperliquid. It has now fully exited the platform,” Crypto Banter stated.

Despite plunging nearly 40% from its October high of almost $100, Ali Martinez believes HYPE has yet to reach the lower boundary of its channel, which could mean a collapse to around $50.

Earlier this month, nordin.eth identified the $60-$68 zone as crucial for bulls to hold; otherwise, investors may have to suffer another “flush.” As mentioned above, the price slipped below that barrier, so it remains to be seen whether the prediction will play out.

Is 2027 HYPE’s Year?

Unlike the analysts above, McKenna remains bullish, suggesting the asset appears to be forming a hidden bullish divergence. The market observer went even further, envisioning that next year could be pivotal for HYPE:

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“2027 is the year of Hyperliquid onshoring and will be its most seminal moment. AQAv2 and priority fees are set to massively benefit from this.”

AQAv2 is a Hyperliquid framework that was activated this summer. It aims to enhance trading efficiency on the platform and create an additional buyback mechanism for HYPE by channeling around 90% of the USDC reserve into open-market purchases and subsequent token burns.

Drallio also shared an optimistic thesis, seeing the sub-$60 area as a perfect buying opportunity and claiming that Hyperliquid could become the place Wall Street trades stocks 24/7.