Hyperliquid Adds Macro Prediction Markets, HYPE Explodes Above $64

Hyperliquid has expanded the suite of outcomes, furthering its involvement in prediction markets.

Weeks after announcing the launch of outcome-based markets, Hyperliquid has added macro events to its roster of tradeable predictions.

At the time of this writing, the platform supports two markets:

May CPI year-over-year

June Fed rate change

Both of these currently have minimal open interest, while the originally launched Bitcoin “above or below” daily market managed to attract around $140,000 in volume over the past 24 hours.

The move comes as HYPE’s price renews its rally, soaring by about 8% in the past couple of hours alone, currently trading at above $64.3 for a new all-time high. The token has remained one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the past weeks. It increased from below $40 to its current price this month, driven by skyrocketing institutional demand and overall excitement.

HYPE ETF flows were positive last week – a stark contrast to the broader industry, which saw over $1.5 billion in cumulative outflows.

Data from hl.eco shows that the cumulative outcome market volume has already topped $52 million – a far cry from Polymarket or Kalshi’s volumes, but it’s also worth pointing out that it’s an avenue launched merely weeks ago.