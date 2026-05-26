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Hyperliquid Adds Macro Prediction Markets, HYPE Explodes Above $64

Hyperliquid has expanded the suite of outcomes, furthering its involvement in prediction markets.
George Georgiev
By George Georgiev

Weeks after announcing the launch of outcome-based markets, Hyperliquid has added macro events to its roster of tradeable predictions.

At the time of this writing, the platform supports two markets:

  • May CPI year-over-year
  • June Fed rate change

Both of these currently have minimal open interest, while the originally launched Bitcoin “above or below” daily market managed to attract around $140,000 in volume over the past 24 hours.

Screenshot 2026-05-26 at 17.23.10
Source: Hyperliquid

The move comes as HYPE’s price renews its rally, soaring by about 8% in the past couple of hours alone, currently trading at above $64.3 for a new all-time high. The token has remained one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the past weeks. It increased from below $40 to its current price this month, driven by skyrocketing institutional demand and overall excitement.

HYPE ETF flows were positive last week – a stark contrast to the broader industry, which saw over $1.5 billion in cumulative outflows.

Data from hl.eco shows that the cumulative outcome market volume has already topped $52 million – a far cry from Polymarket or Kalshi’s volumes, but it’s also worth pointing out that it’s an avenue launched merely weeks ago.

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Hyperliquid (HYPE)
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About the author

George Georgiev
George Georgiev
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Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.