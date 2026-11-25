Bitcoin is struggling once again as the rejection at $64,500 following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang has intensified, and the asset now sits on the wrong side of the $59,000 support.

The altcoins have followed suit with substantial losses once again, with ETH tanking below $1,650, while XRP has neared the $0.90 level. HYPE has dumped the most among the larger caps.

BTC Sinks Below $59K

November is not going great for BTC. Just the opposite, in fact. The asset soared to $81,000 after the conclusion of the US midterms at the start of the month, but it has been mostly downhill since then. Just last week, it broke below $70,000 and slumped to $62,000 on November 15.

It spent the next several days trading sideways between $62,000 and $66,000 before the floor gave in at the end of the previous business week. The bears stepped up on Friday and especially Saturday morning, driving the cryptocurrency south to $55,000. This became its lowest price tag in over two years and meant that BTC had lost $26,000 in just a few weeks.

It rebounded to $60,000 by Sunday and even climbed to $61,000 on Monday. Then came the big news that Nvidia had reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, and BTC, alongside all major markets, rocketed. In bitcoin’s case, the surge drove it to $64,500 within minutes. However, the subsequent rejection has been quite painful, with the asset falling to $61,000 yesterday and below $59,000 as of press time.

More volatility is expected today after the release of the October PCE inflation data and the US Q3 2026 GDP report.

Its market capitalization struggles at $1.180 trillion on CMC, while its dominance over the alts has increased slightly to 58.7%.

HYPE Hit Hard

Ethereum is down by another 3% in the past 24 hours and now sits below $1,640. BNB is down to $540, while XRP is testing the $0.90 support. SOL has slumped below $70 after a 5% decline, while ZEC, DOGE, LINK, and ADA have declined by 3%-5%.

HYPE is the poorest performer among the larger-cap alts, dumping by 8% to well under $60. UNI has tanked by 6% and struggles to remain above $4.50. BTW is the only major exception, posting a serious 26% gain that has pushed it to almost $0.90.

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets is down by 1.7% in a day, currently sitting at $2.060 trillion on CMC.