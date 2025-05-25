The official X channel of the popular decentralized exchange was reported to be compromised yesterday, but little information has surfaced since then.

Nevertheless, the native token continues to climb higher after a minor pullback and is close to its all-time high, which was charted on Friday.

HyperFND twitter account was compromised. The Hyperliquid blockchain is unaffected. Do not interact with any links or tweets from that account. — Hyperliquid (@HyperliquidX) May 24, 2025

Hyperliquid’s team has not published an official update since that post, which went live approximately 24 hours ago. Below it, though, the community has raised some questions and concerns, as this is not an isolated incident.

Some users were quick to mention the inclusion of more secure log-in options, such as 2FA or some sort of multi-signature feature.

The attack had no effect on user engagement or investor behavior with the platform and the underlying asset. Whales continue to make some big bets on different cryptocurrencies’ future trajectory, including this massive BTC long, which was later closed.

The HYPE token, which is among the top performers in the past few weeks, is up by over 6% on a daily scale, and sits above $35. Recall that the asset skyrocketed to a new all-time high on Friday, which now stands at just over $37 (on CoinGecko).

It retraced later that day when US President Trump caused some more volatility and uncertainty in the financial markets as he recommended a new set of tariffs against the EU.

Nevertheless, HYPE is up by 30% weekly and 90% monthly, and has become the 14th-largest cryptocurrency with a market-cap of almost $12 billion.