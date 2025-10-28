HYPE Rallies 36% in a Week, But Momentum Nears a Crossroad

HYPE jumps 33% in a week, hitting $50. RSI nears breakdown as analysts watch for either a breakout or pullback toward $37–$38.

HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, has gained over 36% in the past week, briefly reaching $50 before easing lower. The move followed steady trading activity and a confirmed bullish setup that developed earlier in the month.

At the time of writing, HYPE is trading around $49, with a daily volume of $660 million. The token holds a market cap just under $13 billion, placing it 16th among all digital assets by size (CoinGecko).

Meanwhile, the recent rally also followed increased visibility after HYPE was listed on Robinhood, and attention grew around the S-1 filing from the project’s backers.

Price Reaches Major Resistance Zone

The recent rally pushed HYPE into a key technical level. It is now trading inside the 0.618–0.66 Fibonacci zone, viewed as resistance. The $50 mark remains a strong barrier that has acted as a reaction level several times in the past.

The RSI on the daily chart has risen to about 59, indicating constant upward force. The market has not yet shown tiredness at this level, but the slight pause near the resistance indicates the necessity of validation before the assumption of further continuation.

Moreover, on the 4-hour chart, the structure remains neutral but under pressure. The asset has stalled just under the resistance zone. More importantly, the RSI has been moving along an ascending trendline, which is now close to breaking. Umair noted,

“If the breakout doesn’t happen before that RSI trendline cracks, expect a short-term downtrend toward the $37–$38 range.”

This level aligns with prior support from earlier this month and could serve as a pullback target if buyers lose control.

Channel Structure Still Intact

Looking beyond the immediate picture, HYPE continues to trade within a rising channel that has remained in place since early 2025. The token bounced off the lower end of the channel earlier this month and is now approaching the middle range, near $49–$50.

While some indicators show potential weakness, others offer a more constructive view. The MACD has flipped to a bullish crossover, suggesting momentum may still support the uptrend—provided the price can stay above $44 and eventually clear the $50 barrier.

Analyst Joe Swanson noted the structure is “technically neutral in the medium term,” meaning the current setup still needs a breakout to confirm further strength.

Alongside the price action, Hyperliquid’s broader performance is drawing attention. According to market researcher Ryan Watkins,

“Hyperliquid captures 33% of all blockchain revenue, making it the top money maker in the cryptoeconomy.”

He also noted that the project is doing so with “the highest revenue quality and best growth trajectory.”

TD Sequential Warns of Possible Pullback

Another caution comes from analyst Ali Martinez, who flagged a sell signal from the TD Sequential indicator. While this tool doesn’t guarantee a reversal, it often marks areas where the market could pause or retrace.

Whether the token breaks higher or pulls back will likely shape market behavior in the sessions ahead.