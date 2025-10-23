HYPE Explodes by Double Digits, BTC Price Eyes $110K: Market Watch
Bitcoin’s price tumbled by over eight grand from top to bottom in the past few days, but has managed to recover some of the losses and tapped $110,000 earlier today.
Binance Coin has resumed its recent bull rally, with a 4% surge that has pushed it beyond $1,100. Most other larger-cap alts are sluggish, aside from HYPE’s impressive increase.
BTC to Challenge $110K?
The primary cryptocurrency ended the previous business week with another decline, this time to under $104,000. However, the bulls reacted swiftly and didn’t allow a possible slump below $100,000, and BTC bounced off to $107,000 during the weekend.
The new business week began more positively, with BTC surging to $111,000 on Monday. After a correction to under $108,000, the asset went on the offensive hard on Tuesday and skyrocketed to $114,000 within hours.
However, that turned out to be a fakeout, and BTC lost all the momentum almost immediately. Moreover, it dumped to $106,200 (on Bitstamp) on Wednesday.
It has reacted well to this correction and even tapped $110,000 earlier today. Although it has failed at reclaiming that level, it now stands above $109,000. Its market cap remains steady at $2.180 trillion, with dominance over the alts exceeding 57.5% on CG.
HYPE Rockets
Most larger-cap are slightly in the green now, with gains of up to 2%, including ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, ADA, XLM, and BCH. BNB has jumped by nearly 4% and trades above $1,100, while XMR and MNT have added 6% of value each.
HYPE has stolen the show with a massive 11%, which has pushed it to a multi-day high of just over $39. This came after Hyperliquid Strategies filed an S-1 with the US SEC to raise up to $1 billion to repurchase its own token.
The total crypto market cap has added around $40 billion in a day and is close to $3.8 trillion on CG.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
