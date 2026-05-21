HYPE ETFs See Rare First-Week Surge as Eric Balchunas Calls Launch Timing ‘Perfect’

Two newly launched US-based exchange-traded funds tied to Hyperliquid’s HYPE token are seeing strong early momentum, as trading activity continues to rise since their market debut.

According to SoSoValue data, 21Shares’ THYP and Bitwise Asset Management’s BHYP have generated nearly $41 million in combined trading volume since launching earlier this month.

Rare Momentum Behind Hyperliquid ETFs

Weighing in on the sharp growth in activity, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said that both funds recorded another 50% increase in trading volume on Wednesday alone. In a post on X, Balchunas described the launches as “perfectly timed,” and added that most major asset classes, including stocks, bonds, gold, Bitcoin, and the broader crypto market, have declined recently. HYPE, on the other hand, has climbed 37% since THYP launched on May 12.

According to Balchunas, the steady increase in trading activity during the funds’ first week is “rare” for new ETFs, which often see initial excitement fade quickly after launch. 21Shares became the first issuer to launch a HYPE-linked ETF in the US with THYP on May 12, attracting $1.2 million in net inflows. BHYP followed on May 14 with $750,000 in net inflows and has continued trending upward since launch.

Grayscale Investments also entered the race for a Hyperliquid-linked investment product after filing for a HYPE ETF in March. The proposed fund is still under review by US regulators. Meanwhile, blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain reported that wallets linked to Grayscale bought and staked 510,387 HYPE tokens worth about $24.95 million over the past week.

A wallet linked to Galaxy Digital also bought 158,100 HYPE, which is worth around $8.8 million.

Hyperliquid Growth Trajectory

Zooming out, HYPE has gained nearly 40% so far this month, pushing its year-to-date returns to almost 123%. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan recently described the platform as one of the most important crypto projects to emerge in recent years. He also believes that investors still underestimate both its long-term impact and the value of the HYPE token.

You may also like:

Hougan said Hyperliquid has evolved beyond a crypto perpetual futures exchange into a financial “super-app” which offers exposure to commodities, S&P 500 futures, pre-IPO stocks, and prediction markets. The exec added that nearly half of the platform’s trading volume now comes from non-crypto assets and could rise further by the end of the year.