It was a crazy week in the cryptocurrency industry, filled with a lot of volatility, a resurgance that the entire community was debating about, as well as the story of the underdog coming back at it. Let’s dive in.

First, we have Bitcoin. Its price tried to breach $100K last weekend on numerous occasions, but it turned out that the sell wall there was just too big for the bulls to overcome. That ultimately took its toll, and the price crashed, reaching almost $90K during the week. That’s when things started to get funny. The sentiment was completely from less than a week ago when BTC breached $90K for the first time.

Nevertheless, the price didn’t spend much time at these lows as the bulls were quick to regroup and started pushing forward. At the time of this writing, BTC is trading at around $97K and many are already calling for $100K to be breached this time around.

Another interesting turn is Ethereum’s performance throughout the past seven days. Now, you have to understand that many in the community have been making fun of ETH for being the slow runner throughout this bull run and failing to keep up. This week, however, it’s up by more than 8% and it appears that it’s looking at it’s next target at $3.7K.

But the best performer of them all throughout the past seven days was Ripple’s XRP. The cryptocurrency has been on an absolute tear throughout the past month, and it has even managed to flip BNB for the spot of the 5th largest coin by means of total market capitalization, albeit marginally as of yet.

It’s interesting to see how things will turn in the next couple of weeks, but it appears that the market remains as heated as ever.

Market Data

Market Cap: $3.53T | 24H Vol: $212B | BTC Dominance: 54.5%

BTC: $97,240 (-1.7%) | ETH: $3,582 ( +8.1% ) | XRP: $1.70 (+14.5%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Can’t Miss

MicroStrategy Breaks its Own Record: Another Massive Purchase for 55,500 BTC (Worth $5.4B). The business intelligence company has increased its Bitcoin holdings to 386,700 BTC, following a record-breaking purchase of 55,500 BTC worth $5.4 billion at an average price of $97,862. The company’s total crypto stash, acquired for nearly $22 billion, is now valued at around $37.6 billion, yielding over $15 billion in paper profit.



WisdomTree Files for Ripple (XRP) in Delaware. The entity has filed initial paperwork in Delaware to launch an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF), marking the first step toward regulatory approval, with an S-1 registration required to proceed. While the filing reflects growing interest in altcoin ETFs, significant regulatory challenges could delay approvals.



Solana’s Pump.fun Halts Livestream Function After Disturbing Content Sparks Outrage. The Solana-based meme coin generator, has suspended its livestream functionality indefinitely to address inappropriate content and enhance moderation systems. The decision follows incidents of disturbing behavior on its platform, prompting the team to prioritize user safety and transparency while improving content control measures



TORN Surges 400% as Court Rules Against US Treasury Sanctions on Tornado Cash. The federal appeals court ruled that Tornado Cash’s smart contracts cannot be sanctioned as “property,” overturning the Treasury Department’s 2022 ruling against the crypto mixer. This decision was followed by a massive price resurgence for the underlying cryptocurrency.



MARA Boosts BTC Holdings to $3.3 Billion Through $1B Convertible Note Offering. MARA, formerly known as Marathon Digital, has expanded its Bitcoin holdings to 34,797 BTC (valued at $3.3 billion) after purchasing 6,474 BTC in November using proceeds from a $1 billion convertible note offering. The mining company plans to issue an additional $700 million in convertible notes for further Bitcoin acquisitions and corporate purposes, mirroring MicroStrategy’s debt-fueled BTC buying strategy.



Global Stablecoin Supply Hits New All-Time High. The total market capitalization of the stablecoin sector has reached a record $191.6 billion, with Tether (USDT) dominating 69% of the market and USD Coin (USDC) accounting for 21%. The figure represents a 50% increase since January 2024, driven by growing demand and bullish sentiment in the broader crypto market.