How Well Did the Tron Network Perform in 2025? CryptoQuant Offers Insights

The Tron network performed relatively well in 2025, recording a trend of high throughput and sustained activity. The year also highlighted the network’s scalability, competitiveness in the industry, user retention, and economic utility.

Analysts at the market research firm CryptoQuant have published a special report reviewing Tron’s journey over the past year. The publication, shared with CryptoPotato, examines the impact of new developments, such as lower fees and TRX’s growth as a native cryptocurrency.

Tron Network Activity Surges

According to CryptoQuant, Tron network activity reached structural highs, with peaks in monthly transaction volume and active addresses. Monthly transactions recorded an all-time high (ATH) of 323 million in December, rising 39% from December 2024. On the other hand, monthly active addresses peaked at 35.5 million and ended the year at 31.3 million, a 24% year-over-year (YoY) increase.

The rise in transactions per active address surged to a two-year high of 10.5, up from 9.2 in December 2024. This indicated a rise in user intensity and deeper engagement beyond simple address growth.

Tron implemented a 60% cut in unit energy price in August 2025, slashing average transaction fees by 65% to $0.53, the lowest since September 2023. This caused fee revenues to fall, with monthly figures declining from $399 million pre-cut to $183 million in December. Analysts insist the development reflected a strategic trade-off prioritizing throughput and usage over per-transaction revenue.

Evaluating the ecosystem as a whole, Tron witnessed an expansion in decentralized finance (DeFi) and liquidity layers. DeFi platforms like SunSwap and JustLend averaged billions of dollars in liquidity. The former sustained a monthly average of $3.1 billion in wrapped TRX (WTRX) swap volume, while the latter’s deposits soared 56% YoY to $12.8 billion.

The Dominant USDT Rail

Last year, TRX recorded high transfers in USD terms, with the total amount standing at $85.2 billion, a 44% increase from 2024 levels. Analysts attributed most of the growth to the rise in the asset’s price – TRX reached a monthly average ATH of $0.34 in September 2025.

You may also like:

Contrarily, the total TRX transfers in native units amounted to 309 billion, representing a 27% decline from 2024. The decline occurred because more TRX were staked for voting and network security. About 48% of the TRX supply (45.7 billion coins) is currently staked.

Notably, the Tether (USDT) supply on Tron expanded significantly, rising 40% from $58 billion in 2024 to $81 billion last year. USDT bridging volume also jumped 215% YoY to $17.8 billion. Tron is now the dominant USDT transaction rail, having processed more than 825 million USDT transfers last year and ending December with a USDT transaction volume twice that of Ethereum.