TL;DR

With 4 million+ followers on X, Pi Network now surpasses Shiba Inu, Ethereum, and XRP, highlighting its growing influence in the crypto space.

After an impressive debut, PI’s price stabilized at nearly $2, while a potential Binance listing could drive further gains.

The Popularity Keeps Rising

Pi Network – the cryptocurrency project that claims to allow people to mine digital assets on their smartphones – saw the light of day nearly six years ago. In the following years it captured the attention of the crypto community, becoming one of the most discussed topics.

Last month, the project hit a major milestone when it launched its Open Network. The development made the PI token publicly accessible by enabling crypto exchanges to list it.

This major achievement might be one of the reasons why Pi Network has increased its popularity lately. The project now has over four million followers on X (formerly Twitter), which exceeds the 3.9 million people who follow the second-largest meme coin – Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Pi Network now has over 4 million followers on X! Congratulations to everyone in the Pi community for supporting Pi and making this possible. pic.twitter.com/ILXi0f0wcu — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) March 4, 2025

It is worth mentioning that Pi Network’s subscribers base on the social media also surpasses that of Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP). Some of the cryptocurrencies that are still ahead of the project in terms of more followers on X include Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB), and Dogecoin (DOGE).

PI Price Outlook

As mentioned above, the native token of Pi Network is already live with OKX, Bitget, MEXC, and other crypto exchanges embracing it upon the launch of the Open Network.

PI experienced huge volatility during its first trading days, reaching an all-time high of almost $3 on February 27 and dipping to around $1.50 on March 2. Since then, the asset has been on an evident uptrend, and as of the moment of writing these lines, it is hovering just below $2.

Meanwhile, more support from leading exchanges may trigger additional upward pressure for the valuation. Last month, Binance held a community vote to determine whether its users would want to see the token available for trading. The results became official on February 27, with over 86% of the voters clicking the “yes” option.

Despite the overwhelming support, Binance has remained silent on the matter.