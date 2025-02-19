Bubblemaps, in collaboration with popular YouTuber Stephen Findeisen a.k.a. Coffeezilla, has identified pseudonymous crypto trader Naseem as the likely account that profited over $100 million trading the official TRUMP meme coin.

While the research does not definitively prove Naseem is behind the trading activity, Bubblemaps stated that there are “too many connections to ignore.”

Blockchain Clues or Insider Edge?

According to Bubblemaps’ update, an address labeled 6QSc2 executed an early trade on January 18, 2025, which sniped TRUMP at launch for $1.09 million before distributing the funds across multiple wallets. This move eventually netted a whopping $109 million in profits.

On-chain data revealed that after the initial acquisition, the tokens from 6QSc2 were transferred to FF.sol, which then distributed them across nine key wallets labeled Split 1 through Split 9. Further analysis uncovered several links between these addresses and Naseem, a well-known trader with a history of front-running meme coin launches.

The strongest connection came from the address 93Wb, which had previously held naseem.sol before moving assets to Split 9. Additionally, 93Wb sent funds to the same Binance deposit as Split 9 and had direct transactions with Split 6 and Split 9.

Bubblemaps also highlighted the extreme measures taken during the trade. Naseem allegedly paid an $84,000 bribe to prioritize his transaction, attempted to buy TRUMP two hours before its public announcement, and successfully purchased $1.09 million worth of tokens within the first second of trading.

Debate Continues

Despite insider trading allegations, Naseem denied any direct advance knowledge of the coin’s launch. He claimed that he and his team spotted an official Meteora address interacting with a TRUMP-USDC pool a day before launch 0, an unintentional leak that tipped them off.

While Bubblemaps and Coffeezilla’s research primarily points to Naseem, some evidence suggests other potential traders may have been involved. Additional names, such as YX, mostxche, and slippage, have surfaced in connection with the trade, though with lower certainty and little on-chain evidence.