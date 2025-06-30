TL;DR

The expert advises monthly investments in SPY and BTC for long-term success.

The leading cryptocurrency is up 6% this week and trades near $108,000. Analysts are split – some see a breakout to $130K – $200K if key resistance levels are cleared, while others warn of a possible drop to $100K or even $95K if momentum fades.

‘Trading is the Wrong Path’

Besides its fundamentals and ability to transform the global financial system, Bitcoin (BTC) has proven to be an excellent investment opportunity.

At least, that was the case in the past few years: the asset went through multiple bear and bull markets to eventually cross the $100,000 mark. Currently, it trades at around $108,000 (according to CoinGecko’s data), representing a 75% increase on a yearly scale and a substantial 43,000% jump compared to its valuation a decade ago.

But does the leading cryptocurrency remain a good investment after this major rally over the years, and how much should people allocate to it? That’s a question many people are trying to figure out.

It seems that there isn’t a direct answer, and it all depends on the risk profile of the investors, as well as other important factors. However, one can turn to certain experts who are experienced enough to give guidance.

An example is the veteran trader Peter Brandt, who recently suggested that approximately 95% of people fail when trading. Instead, he advised them to excel in their regular jobs, prioritize their families, and invest in homeownership. Last but not least, Brandt recommended making monthly investments, allocating 80% of the amount to SPY (the ETF that tracks the S&P 500 Index) and 20% to BTC.

Trading is the wrong path for 95% of ppl

Most would be better off becoming excellent at a day job (engineer, plumber, welder, vet, sales)

Live economically

Get married, have kids

Buy a twin home – rent out one of them

Invest monthly – 80% in $SPY and 20% in Bitcoin — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) June 29, 2025

The Next Potential Targets

Let’s now take a closer look at BTC’s recent performance and explore its chances for a further pump in the short term. The asset has increased in value by approximately 6% over the past week, with numerous analysts predicting a surge to a new all-time high if certain conditions are met.

The X user Cipher X believes “a strong weekly close” above $107,720 could open the door to a further rally to as high as $130,000-$135,000 in Q3 2025.

“Just look at Q4 2024 chart and you’ll see what happened when BTC had its biggest weekly close,” they added.

Merlijn The Trader thinks the final pump for this bull run is coming, envisioning a fresh ATH of around $200,000 towards the end of the year. At the same time, he advised investors to take profits, anticipating a drastic pullback to $95,000 shortly after that.

On the contrary, Ali Martinez argued that the cryptocurrency currently faces a key rejection while the stochastic RSI flashes a death cross on the daily chart. The analyst thinks a plunge to $100,000 is not out of the question unless “we get a sustained close” above $109,000.