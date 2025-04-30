XRP has always been a cryptocurrency with a massive community and hundreds of thousands of supporters. Perhaps it was etched in its core and reiterated throughout the numerous market cycles, but something about the promise of “redefining the existing banking system” and becoming the new standard for international value transfer really stuck with people.

In this article, we will drift apart from traditional technical Ripple price analysis and will look at something far more trivial.

How much money would you have if you invested $1000 in XRP back in 2018? After all, the most common regret for most people is not investing in certain cryptocurrencies back in the days, when everything was supposedly a lot cheaper. We won’t dive into how absurd this notion is and why simply buying a coin doesn’t mean you will make money, even if it goes 100x in 8 years.

XRP’s Price in 2018

For the sake of this particular article, we will take a few different price points:

Average XRP price in 2018

Highest XRP price in 2018

Lowest XRP price in 2018

And in case you are wondering why did we choose 2018, well, it’s because that’s the year cryptocurrencies broke into the mainstream.

So, data from CoinLore shows that the average price for XRP in 2018 was $0.66. Currently, the coin is trading at $2.22, meaning that your $1000 invested in 2018 would currently be $3360, representing a profit of around $2360.

Moving forward, the highest XRP price in 2018, which is also the current all-time high, was $3.83, meaning that you would be sitting on a loss of around 42%. Your $1000 would now be $580.

And last, but not least, what if you timed the absolute bottom in 2018? Well, that was around $0.24. Your $1000 would be abou $9250, representing gains upwards of $8,000. XRP’s price is up by 825% since then.