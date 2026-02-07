How Low Can Pi Network’s PI Go? Shocking Bear-Market AI Scenarios After the Latest ATLs

After several consecutive all-time lows, where is PI's bottom and how deep can it plunge?

It has been just under a year since the controversial project’s native token began trading on several exchanges. The journey so far has been quite underwhelming for investors, who saw the PI token rocket to an all-time high of $2.99 in late February 2025 and then experienced what can only be described as a massive cataclysmic nosedive.

PI dumped by more than 95% in less than a year. The past few weeks have been particularly painful as the token crashed to consecutive all-time lows, with the latest being at $0.1338 (on CoinGecko) after a 40% decline in a month. Although it has recovered slightly to nearly $0.145, overall sentiment has taken its toll, and the question is whether PI will drop even further.

New ATLs Ahead?

To gain a different perspective on the matter, we asked ChatGPT and Gemini. OpenAI’s alternative explained that PI’s inability to respond positively to recent network updates, which we have repeatedly highlighted, is a clear sign that its market structure and supply dynamics are dominating overall sentiment.

The steady decline to new lows suggests that the selling pressure remains persistent, the speculative demand is weak, and there’s insignificant external capital entering the market.

“Unlike more established altcoins, PI lacks deep liquidity buffers. When selling accelerates, price discovery to the downside can happen fast – as the recent crash demonstrated,” ChatGPT added.

It outlined a few scenarios ahead for PI, with the extreme bear-case predicting a massive plunge to $0.06-$0.08. This “true capitulation phase” would be possible if the token unlock pressure continues, liquidity remains thin, and the broader market sentiment deteriorates even further.

However, ChatGPT reiterated that this is an extreme scenario. Instead, it envisions a more likely decline to $0.10 before the token can bottom out and find more solid support.

Or Even Worse…

Gemini said the daily chart for PI paints a clear “stairway to hell” picture ever since it broke down beneath $0.20. Interestingly, it was even more bearish on PI’s future price performance since the token is now in “no man’s land” below $0.15.

You may also like:

If the asset fails to reclaim $0.16 by the end of the week, the next major technical liquidity pool sits at $0.05-$0.06, which would be another 65% crash from current levels. There’s another, even worse path ahead, which Gemini called “the zombie chain scenario.”

In it, PI would dump below $0.05 and will effectively become a “zombie coin” – high holder count, zero trading volume, and interest. However, the current odds for such a mindblowing crash are below 20%, Gemini explained, as it would require full investor capitulation, sell-offs by the Core Team, and overall market collapse.