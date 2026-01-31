How Low Can Cardano (ADA) Go in February: 4 AIs Make Interesting Predictions

The cryptocurrency market experienced another knockdown moment, and most leading digital assets posted painful declines. Cardano (ADA) is among the worst-affected, with its price plunging 10% weekly to around $0.32.

The question now is whether a further pullback is coming and how low the valuation can go in February. To gain a better perspective, we consulted four of the most popular AI-powered chatbots on the matter.

The Bears Will Remain in Charge Next Month?

According to ChatGPT, ADA’s correction could continue next month, but it’s likely closer to the later stages than the beginning. It assumed that this appears to be a temporary shakeout rather than the start of a deep bear market.

“It looks like a shakeout where weak hands exit, and stronger players accumulate. These phases often drag longer than people expect, then end abruptly,” it added.

The chatbot claimed that the lowest price ADA can reach in the next 30 days is $0.28, while the most likely scenario is to range between $0.31 and $0.36.

Grok, which is integrated into the social media platform X, argued that sellers might remain dominant in the next few weeks, estimating a 40% chance of a dip to around $0.28.

“February has a well-documented negative median return for ADA, often erasing January gains. With momentum already fading, this seasonal pattern could compound the technical breakdown,” it stated.

The Worst-Case Scenario

Perplexity claimed that ADA could realistically drop to $0.28-$0.30 in February if support fails, but a rebound is also a plausible option given the recent accumulation from whales. Recall that large investors scooped up over 450 million tokens in the past two months, which is often interpreted as a bullish sign.

Google’s Gemini argued that predicting an exact floor for ADA next month is like “trying to catch a falling knife.” Based on current market signals, though, it suggested that the worst-case scenario is a plunge to $0.27.

On the other hand, if ADA manages to reclaim the $0.34 level, it may soar to $0.40. Meanwhile, “a clean break” above $0.40 might identify that the bulls are back, Gemini concluded.