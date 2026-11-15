How Low Can Bitcoin Go by the End of 2026 After Losing $68K? 3 AIs Gave Us Brutal Targets

Is $60K next and can it even hold BTC if it comes to it?

Bitcoin’s price action has been nothing short of a volatile and highly painful rollercoaster, with the asset peaking at $81,000 on November 4 before crumbling to a multi-month low on November 14 at just over $65,000.

With so much blood on the streets, we decided to ask around some popular AI models, such as Grok, Gemini, and Perplexity, to see what might follow next, including some major targets. All under the assumption that the key $68,000 support is decisively lost.

$60K or Below?

The $68,000 region represents a particularly important technical battleground, as it roughly coincides with BTC’s 200-week moving average. Losing it completely on a weekly scale, rather than merely dipping below it intraday as it happened on Friday and Saturday morning, could expose the cryptocurrency to new losses and lower targets.

Citing available data it can get its artificial hands on, Gemini outlined the $62,000-$64,000 area as the next major cluster, as there’s a substantial concentration of BTC acquired at those levels. If that one falls, the asset could be heading toward the psychological $60,000 line, which was tested numerous times during the summer slumber.

The late June/early July low of $58,000 is next. Gemini believes this level is highly significant for BTC because a sustained breakdown would invalidate the higher-timeframe bullish reversal that began in August.

Interestingly, Perplexity largely agreed with all of the above, including the first targets. It added that if ETF outflows continue, while rate concerns persist, and the broader risk-asset weakness keeps building, BTC could find itself dipping below $60,000 by the end of the year.

“Bear case: $57,700. This is the principal downside target because it is both the July cycle low/52-week low and the level implied by a weekly RSI break below 41.5. From roughly $68,000, reaching $57,700 would be about a 15% further decline.”

Reversal Anyone?

Since Grok’s answer was almost identical, it’s like these models get their information from the same places; we won’t repeat the same from a different AI chatbot. Instead, we will outline their more positive perspectives, which could see a sharp rebound. For such a favorable outcome, BTC would need to defend the $68,000 support first before reclaiming the next major levels at $70,000 and $72,000.

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Should the asset go past both and hold above the daily 200-day SMA near $73,150, it could open the door for a more profound surge to $77,000. Such a potential $10,000 rise from the recent local lows would dramatically change the picture, with Grok and Gemini predicting that $80,000 is likely to come next.

For now, though, the overall market sentiment remains gloomy, to say the least. Perhaps that’s why ‘extreme fear’ is dominating the market.