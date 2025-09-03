TL;DR

With 15 filings for spot XRP ETFs sitting on the SEC desks, the question for many is not if but when the agency will give the green light.

As such, the time has come for some speculations using AI to predict how high the underlying asset will go under such favorable circumstances.

Approval Chances

Although Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission battled for years in court, several companies filed to launch a spot XRP ETF even before the internal leadership changes within the agency. The number has only increased after Trump won the elections, Gary Gensler stepped down, and the SEC ended its war on crypto.

XRP, being the third-largest non-stablecoin by market cap, has the most filings with the SEC out of all other altcoins and hopes to follow the steps of BTC and ETH. With 15 such applications for spot XRP ETFs, alongside a few other more diverse filings, the odds for a green light by the end of the year on Polymarket have shot up to 87%.

While this is an impressive and promising number of its own, Nate Geraci, the co-founder of the ETF_Institute and President at NovaDius Wealth Management, believes the actual percentage is much higher – closer to 100%.

Xrp ETF 2025 approval odds at 87% on polymarket… Personally think closer to 100%. <not investment advice> pic.twitter.com/BmrV5l1ZWM — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) September 2, 2025

Will XRP Explode?

Given the fact that the SEC lawsuit is (almost) officially over and Ripple has made multiple big partnerships and acquisitions in 2025, the next big catalyst for potential price gains is the possible approval of spot XRP ETFs. Consequently, we asked ChatGPT, Grok, and Gemini about their take on what would be the price impact for the underlying asset should such financial vehicles indeed hit the US markets.

The trio noted that a spot XRP ETF would “open the door for hedge funds, retirement accounts, and large-scale institutions to get exposure to the asset without directly buying or custodying it.” Additionally, they anticipate a substantial liquidity surge similar to what happened with the BTC and ETH ETFs. Lastly, they noted that such approvals would legitimize XRP and increase its mainstream financial adoption curve.

In terms of actual price predictions, ChatGPT outlined three possible scenarios. In the conservative one, the AI solution noted that XRP could go to somewhere between $4 and $5, which would mean a new all-time high.

The bullish scenario envisions the asset surging toward $10, while the highly speculative one says a pump beyond $15 is not out of the question if certain circumstances align.

“If ETF approval coincides with: A broader crypto bull market,

Renewed retail hype (like 2017 and 2021),

Strong whale accumulation, then XRP could overshoot fundamentals and enter a euphoric rally toward double digits.”

Gemini had similar predictions, with the most bullish one setting XRP’s price at the end of the year to somewhere around $16. Grok was a bit more modest, indicating that a surge to and past $10 is unlikely this year, but the asset could reach those heights if the overall demand doesn’t fade in time.