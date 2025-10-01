How High Can XRP Go as ‘Uptober’ Kicks Off? ChatGPT Makes Bold Claims

The historically bearish month for the cryptocurrency markets – September – is over, and it provided some enhanced volatility.

Now, though, all eyes are on October, which is also referred to as ‘Uptober’ in the digital asset community due to the gains registered in the past. So, what’s next for XRP? Here’s ChatGPT’s take.

XRP in Uptober

The previous month began on the wrong foot for Ripple’s native token, which quickly dumped to the crucial support level at $2.70. It bounced off rather well in the following weeks and peaked at $3.20 on September 13 after the US Federal Reserve cut the interest rates for the first time in 2025.

That was all she wrote in terms of gains, though, as the historical bearishness of September kicked in and drove the entire market south. XRP revisited the aforementioned support on a couple more occasions, but it managed to hold.

It reclaimed some ground by September 30 and actually finished the month slightly in the green (around 3%). October is finally here, and Q4 has started, which usually goes well for the cryptocurrency markets.

ChatGPT agreed with the overall bullish sentiment for the new month and quarter. In terms of monthly performance, it noted that XRP tends to do well in past Octobers, which is why the community can hope for some gains.

Its most bullish case sees XRP surging beyond $4.50 and up to $6. It admitted that this is a bit unlikely, given the fact that the asset would need to double its value to reach the higher target, but noted that some news catalysts, such as a spot XRP ETF approval, could send it flying.

The current odds on Polymarket for such a green light by the end of the year are close to 100%, even after the US government shutdown.

The more likely scenario for XRP, according to ChatGPT, is to peak somewhere between $3.50 and $4.50, which would still represent a solid surge in October.

“If I were to place a probabilistic target, I’d lean toward $3.50 to $4.50 as the upper bound for October (assuming the ETF approvals happen and crypto sentiment remains supportive). It’s unlikely (though not impossible) that XRP would hit a massive new all-time high within a month unless multiple catalysts align perfectly.”

The Warning

Despite the bullish predictions above, the AI solution also warned investors about the possibility of a pullback due to the crowd’s expectations and hype. It reminded of Warren Buffett’s immortal financial words that people should be greedy when others are fearful and vice versa.

As such, it cautioned that XRP, alongside the rest of the market, could correct in the following month(s) in contrast to what many anticipate – a massive run in Q4. The retracement for XRP could be intensified if the SEC actually surprises everyone and rejects the ETF applications, the trading volumes disappear, or there’s a bigger market-wide downturn, ChatGPT added.