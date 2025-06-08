TL;DR

The popular AI solution outlined several possible scenarios for XRP’s price trajectory heading into the second half of the year, with the most bullish ones forecasting a surge to double-digit territory.

Some of the possible catalysts for such mindblowing price pumps include overall market performance and the potential approval of a spot XRP ETF.

XRP to $10 in H2?

Being the centerpiece of a highly vocal community, Ripple’s native token is frequently the subject of massive price predictions even long before its late 2024 breakout that resulted in a surge from $0.6 to $3.4 within months. Although it has lost a lot of steam since then and has been stuck in a consolidation phase for a month now, the XRP army keeps spitting out some ambitious targets for this year.

With H2 of 2025 just around the corner, we decided to ask ChatGPT about its take on how XRP could perform by the end of the year. The AI solution was not short of (bullish) words, indicating that a breakout beyond the crucial resistance at $2.62 can result in an immediate jump back to $3.

From there, the asset’s trajectory north seems clear as long as it manages to rise past the 2018 all-time high of $3.4. Recall that this level was almost matched in January 2025, but the subsequent market correction halted XRP’s momentum, and it has been unable to recapture it ever since.

ChatGPT cited several crypto analysts who asserted that Ripple’s token could enter uncharted territory, reaching above $10 and potentially up to $15, if the US SEC greenlights an XRP ETF and the financial products experience sizeable inflows. The agency has delayed making a decision on several applications, but the odds on Polymarket are quite favorable by the end of the year.

“In H2 2025, XRP could realistically rise to $3–$5, assuming positive catalysts like ETFs and technical breakouts play out. Hitting $10 or more would require a full-blown bull cycle with multiple strong tailwinds,” concluded the AI bot.

Challenges

Despite the overall bullish perspective, ChatGPT noted that there are certain challenges investors have to consider before blindly allocating funds to XRP (or any other asset, for that matter). In the case of the ever-volatile crypto market, these include global economic uncertainty and overall sentiment, as both factors can impact all assets.

The AI chatbot also mentioned a few factors that can influence XRP’s price, in particular, such as more ETF delays or a lack of progress in terms of Ripple partnerships and network adoption.

Additionally, investors should be aware that a price tag of $10 per XRP would result in a market capitalization of well over $500 billion. It’s not as if this is an impossible number to reach, but it would mean that XRP will be larger than ETH, at least according to today’s numbers.