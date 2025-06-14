TL;DR

Two of Ripple’s top executives answered a direct question about XRPL’s potential to capture a sizeable volume of the most adopted financial transactional system, SWIFT.

If their prediction is to happen, the XRP Ledger could be processing billions of dollars worth of assets daily, which would definitely impact the native token’s price – but by how much?

14% of Swift’s Volume?

Responding to the question asked at the XRP Apex 2025 event in Singapore earlier this week, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said it’s important to distinguish SWIFT into two parts – messaging and liquidity. He focused on the second, as it could influence the XRP Ledger more since it is owned by the banks.

“I think less about the messaging and more about liquidity. If you are driving all the liquidity, it is good for XRP … so I will say in five years, 14%.”

Even if we remove the messaging part from this equation, SWIFT handles approximately $5 trillion in transactions per day, according to Statista’s conservative metrics. This puts the annual amount at around $1.25 quadrillion if we assume there are 250 business days yearly.

14% out of that mindblowing amount would result in a $175 trillion volume settled in Ripple’s cross-border token on its network annually, or $700 billion daily. Although not all value remains in XRP, the liquidity needed to ensure there are no delays should be at least $175 billion (daily) if one token is used around four times per day for settlements.

When we asked ChatGPT about XRP’s price potential in such a scenario, it responded that the asset could blow up to somewhere above $20 when we considered all narratives. The SWIFT volume, even though it would be a massive portion, would still complement everything else that goes on in the Ripple (XRP) ecosystem – staking, holding, network expansion, RLUSD adoption, potential ETF approvals, etc.

Ridiculous Predictions Time

While a price tag of $10 or even $20 sounds quite mindboggling as of now (current price – under $2.2), the XRP Army was even more bullish following Garlinghouse’s comments. Predictions started to fly in, outlining ridiculous targets for the future, including almost $1,500 per coin.

This #XRP bull flag has a $1,452.81 price target. Do you believe in it?

Some even brought up the aforementioned RLUSD adoption, which could also somehow push XRP’s price to the stratosphere.

However, investors should be aware that these targets are simply numbers that have little substance to back them up, for now at least. Before you start allocating funds to XRP expecting such massive price surges, please beware that $1,250 per XRP would mean that its market cap would be north of $67 trillion – that’s more than Bitcoin, Amazon, Apple, Google, and gold combined.