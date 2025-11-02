How High Can Ripple’s Price Run if Spot XRP ETF Indeed Launches on November 13?

Ever since the guard at the SEC changed earlier this year, the hype for spot Ripple (XRP) ETF went through the roof, and current odds by experts and on Polymarket show a near 100% conviction.

Although the regulator is yet to greenlight such a product and the government shutdown endures, the XRP Army is hopeful that Canary Capital, through its latest update, could bypass the waiting line and launch its own spot ETF in two weeks. This is because the company removed the “delaying amendment” from its filing, which could result in a product launch on November 13, an approach taken by several ETF issuers lately.

How High, XRP?

Given the high probability of a spot XRP ETF reaching the markets in November or December at least, we decided to touch upon ChatGPT and see what it believes would be the impact on the underlying token in terms of price actions. It began with a brief history lesson on crypto ETFs, especially for BTC’s January 2024 launch and the subsequent ETH products in July of the same year.

The AI solution noted that it would expect similar first weeks for XRP, which included a “pop” shortly after the launch, and a choppy “sell-the-news” window. However, it believes that these products will inevitably kick-start a “flows-driven” rally once they pick up the pace.

It’s most optimistic prediction sees the asset surging to well beyond $7.50 and up to $10 within a year after the ETF launch, if the crypto market is in a “broad crypto risk-on regime and XRP wins significant institutional allocation (multi-billion-dollar AUM).”

Within the next six months, ChatGPT noted that Ripple’s cross-border token can peak at around $5.50 if altseason and strong ETF flows align. Its short-term prediction is more cautious, indicating that the cryptocurrency will probably range somewhere between $2.70 and $3.40 once the approval hype fades.

Bearish Scenario

Although it believes the spot XRP ETF approvals would be a bullish development for the asset, it still outlined a few bearish scenarios in case the market mechanics flip and the overall global economy tumbles.

As such, ChatGPT noted that if “macro tightens, flows fizzle, or regulatory headlines turn negative,” XRP’s price could slump to $1.50-$2.00 within the next six months. Moreover, it warned that Ripple’s token can plunge further to $1.20 in the year ahead if recession fears become reality and investors flock to risk-off assets.

Despite the positive moves in the past few weeks, ChatGPT still highlighted potential risks ahead or even after the launch of these financial vehicles.

Regulatory/judicial headlines (SEC timing, comments, or late objections).

Listing logistics (exchange 8-A approval; APs/custody plumbing).

Macro liquidity (rates, USD, cross-asset risk appetite).

Rotation (BTC/ETH dominance; alt ETF demand fragmentation).