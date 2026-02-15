How High Can Ripple (XRP) Go Next Week? 4AIs Make Bullish Predictions

Can XRP spike to $2 or beyond as early as next week?

While Ripple’s cross-border token crashed to almost $1.10 on February 6, bulls have since stepped in to stabilize the valuation, which currently trades around $1.55.

The question now is whether next week can deliver further gains and how high the price could go. Here’s what four of the most widely used AI-powered chatbots said on the matter.

The Bulls

ChatGPT estimated that the most probable outcome for the week ahead is for XRP to rise to roughly $1.60, which it did on Sunday, but has yet to reclaim that level. It claimed that a move north is much more plausible than a renewed crash, based on recent investor behavior.

“At the moment, XRP looks more like it’s in a stabilization phase rather than the beginning of a major breakout. The bounce from around $1.10 to $1.50 shows that buyers stepped in aggressively at lower levels, which is constructive. However, sharp rebounds are often followed by consolidation before any serious continuation higher,” its analysis reads.

The chatbot projected that an explosion to as high as $2 next week is also possible, but it would depend heavily on a major catalyst, such as a solid revival of the broader crypto market or huge news concerning Ripple and its ecosystem.

Grok – the chatbot integrated within X – agreed with ChatGPT’s assumption that XPR is most likely to surge and maintain $1.60 next week. Nonetheless, it projected that such a scenario will only be possible if the price reclaims decisively the important zone of $1.40. Grok also envisioned a jump to as high as $1.80 but expects the rally to occur toward the end of February rather than in the following seven days.

Several indicators, including the declining amount of XRP held on the largest crypto exchange, Binance, and the formation of certain technical setups, reinforce the bullish thesis.

The Bears

Unlike the aforementioned chatbots, Perplexity is pessimistic about XRP’s performance next week and expects the price to decline. It outlined that investor sentiment has been quite depressing lately, predicting that the price may drop to as low as $1.24 in the coming days.

You may also like:

Google’s Gemini also envisioned a bearish tilt in the week ahead. It noted that February has historically been a challenging month for XRP, characterizing the $1.35 – $1.40 range as “the line in the sand.”

“This level isn’t just a number – it’s the technical floor that has been holding the ‘February slide’ together. XRP is hovering right on that edge, and if it plummets below this, it could open the door to a further plunge to as low as $1,” it concluded.