How High Can Bitcoin (BTC) Go in May: 3 AIs Make Predictions

Despite the ongoing bear market and global geopolitical tensions, the primary cryptocurrency ended April well in the green, sparking enthusiasm across the crypto community that May could follow suit.

To put things in perspective, we asked three of the most popular AI-powered chatbots whether a further uptrend is forming this month and how high BTC could climb.

What is the Maximum?

According to ChatGPT, the most realistic scenario for Bitcoin is to surge to as high as $87,000 sometime this month. However, such a solid increase would require the combination of several bullish factors, including strong ETF inflows and improved geopolitical conditions.

At the same time, the chatbot warned that the bear market is not over yet, adding that a drop below $70,000 is just as likely. In conclusion, ChatGPT stated that May doesn’t look like a “parabolic month,” but rather as a “decision period.”

Perplexity was less optimistic, predicting that BTC’s ceiling over the next four weeks is around $84,000. It estimated that it will all be decided on whether the price will be able to surpass $78,000 and hold above that level.

“The key question is whether BTC can hold the mid-70Ks and turn that into a push through $78K. If it fails, the market data points to consolidation rather than an immediate run to $80K-plus.”

It is worth noting that earlier today (May 1), the asset’s valuation reclaimed the aforementioned zone following the reports that the Iranian officials have sent a new peace proposal to the USA.

Google’s Gemini was the most bullish chatbot (from those we consulted). It forecasted that BTC could explode to the psychological zone of $100,000 sometime this month.

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“The 200-day EMA at $82,228 is currently the major “gatekeeper.” Breaking above this would likely trigger a surge toward $85,500 and beyond,” it stated.

Sell in May and Go Away?

The fifth month of the year has historically been an indecisive period for the leading cryptocurrency, ending six times in the red and seven in the green. Meanwhile, over the years, the community has come up with the joking phrase “sell in May and go away” to describe the tendency for markets to cool off before the summer.

Some popular analysts support that theory and believe that exiting the ecosystem this month might be the right choice. X user Merlijn The Trader, for example, noted that BTC has repeatedly topped in May during mid-term years (such as the current one) before suffering deep corrections throughout the rest of the cycle.

The substantial shift of coins from self-custody to centralized exchanges supports the bearish scenario. Ali Martinez recently revealed that 10,000 BTC (worth more than $780 million) have been moved to such platforms in the past week alone, increasing immediate selling pressure.