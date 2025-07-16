“Institutional capital can no longer ignore the returns that Bitcoin is providing,” reported the Kobeissi Letter on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency cannot be ignored because it has yielded a 90% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past 13 years, which no other asset can match.

Even “conservative” funds are allocating 1% of their assets under management to Bitcoin as treasury trend momentum builds, they observed.

Massive Institutional Inflows

Currently, there is an estimated $31 trillion in institutional AUM in the United States, Kobeissi stated.

“If just 1% of US institutional capital flows into Bitcoin, this could drive another $300 billion into the asset,” they said.

A further $300 billion added to Bitcoin’s $2.34 trillion market capitalization would drive prices up around 13% which would put the asset at $133,000. This figure has been widely predicted by analysts as a short-term target.

“Factor in global institutional AUM, and we could see $1 trillion+ flow into Bitcoin,” they said.

Another $1 trillion added to the BTC market cap would drive prices up by 70%, which would put it closer to $200,000.

“Bitcoin has simply become too big to ignore.”

Bitcoin’s next catalyst has arrived: Simply put, institutional capital can no longer ignore the returns that Bitcoin is providing. When an asset provides a return of 90% in one year, it can be ruled an “outlier.” However, when an asset provides a 90% CAGR for 13 years… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) July 15, 2025

All this is hypothetically achievable without any retail participation in markets.

Institutions are already driving the current market rally. BlackRock, for example, has hoovered up a whopping 717,388 BTC, or 3.6% of the entire circulating supply. Meanwhile, Strategy has accumulated 601,550 BTC, 3% of the circulating supply.

These two entities alone hold a whopping 6.6% of the entire Bitcoin supply, currently valued at $155 billion.

As more institutional Bitcoin funds are launched, and more corporations and nation states stack the asset for their treasuries, the price can only go one way in the long term.

BTC Price Outlook

Bitcoin is still cooling from its July 14 all-time high and remains down 4.3% from that level. The asset was trading flat on the day at $117,850 at the time of writing, holding around support levels.

It is possible that consolidation could continue for some time before the next leg up into the $130,000 range. The retreat has been caused by long-term holders taking profit, not institutions liquidating their stashes.

Glassnode reported that this week saw “one of the largest BTC profit realization days this year, driven mostly by long-term holders.”