A lot of market dynamics witnessed in past bull cycles have played out differently in this one. One of them is the on-chain patterns and trends that precede altcoin seasons, which refer to periods when alternative cryptocurrencies outperform bitcoin (BTC).

While traders are skeptical that the market will witness an altseason before this cycle is over, analysts at the on-chain data intelligence platform CryptoQuant believe that all hope is not yet lost. Investors still stand a chance to make profits with altcoins in this cycle.

Not Time to Lose Hope

In previous cycles, BTC rallies were preceded by a steady decrease in the proportion of mid-to-long-term holding volumes. With new capital flowing into the market at the time, altcoins eventually surged towards the end of those cycles. However, the opposite has been the case this time; mid-to-long-term holding volumes have surged each time BTC rallies to new highs.

According to pseudonymous analyst Crypto Dan, the price movement of altcoins in this cycle has tallied with that of BTC. Bitcoin has constantly faced corrections after small gains in this cycle, and during those dips, altcoins have also suffered significant declines, indicating overall weakness.

The current bull cycle is nearing its final stages, and at this phase, it is almost impossible for investors to make profits with altcoins. However, since altcoin rallies have corresponded with BTC surges, Dan insists there is still hope.

When Altseason?

Bitcoin is yet to experience its final leg for this cycle, which means the asset’s dominance is likely to decrease. If the market plays out as Dan predicts, then altcoins may experience higher rallies than seen in previous patterns when bitcoin’s dominance plummets, marking the end of the cycle. Hence, all indicators point to bitcoin’s next upward move, which could occur at any moment from now.

“It’s not time to abandon hope just yet. Since we’re already in the latter half of the cycle, it’s worth waiting for Bitcoin’s next upward move,” Dan stated.

It is worth mentioning that Dan is not the only analyst who believes altcoins still stand a chance. CryptoPotato reported that many other traders and analysts believe this altseason will be epic, making the rally seen in 2021 seem tiny.

However, some have warned that not all tokens will go up during the altcoin season. Only a few chosen assets will record significant gains as they attract new liquidity.