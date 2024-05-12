The Hong Kong police force is in search of four men who abducted a crypto investor on Tuesday at Tai Lau Leng Village off Po Shek Wu Road in Sheung Shui district.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the suspects stopped the 55-year-old woman while she rode in a car with her husband and attacked him with a stun gun when he tried to prevent them from taking her.

Four Abduct Crypto Investor

The unidentified woman was freed around 9:45 pm, roughly an hour after she was taken away in a seven-seater vehicle. She works as a crypto investor, while her 43-year-old spouse owns an information technology firm.

People familiar with the matter said the attack was tied to a HK$15 million (U.S.$1.9 million) crypto investment dispute in which the victim was involved.

Police officers eventually got to the incident scene after receiving a report from the victim’s husband. When the woman was released in Ta Kwu Ling, about 4.3 miles from the crime scene, she went to seek help at the nearest police station.

Further investigation revealed that the captors were between the ages of 30 and 50, and the woman did not know them. She incurred minor arm and leg injuries while her husband sustained wounds on his head, neck, and limbs.

While the police treat the case as unlawful detention and assault, the couple has been sent to a hospital for treatment. The force has made no arrests so far, and the case was the second abduction the city witnessed within 32 hours.

Hong Kong Sees Rise in Crypto Crimes

Hong Kong is currently experiencing a surge in crypto crimes, mostly from financial disputes over digital asset investments.

Last month, CryptoPotato reported that the Hong Kong police force rescued a 19-year-old who had fallen victim to a harrowing ordeal, apprehending three teenagers who were responsible for the assault and unlawful detention.

The victim was subjected to threats and brutal assault with baseball bats over a dispute regarding $23,000 in crypto trading profits. There are nine suspects, but only three were arrested at the crime scene. The police are still in search of the remaining six, comprising four males and two females.