The Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) has dismantled a massive cross-border fraud operation that used deep fake technology to con men into phony cryptocurrency investments.

The scam targeted men through fake online romances, with the victims reportedly being conned out of approximately $46 million.

27 Arrested in Raid on Fraud Center

Local media reports revealed that the police identified a group operating from a fraud center located in a Hung Hom industrial unit between August and September 2024. On October 9, the authorities raided the 4,000-square-foot facility, arresting 27 individuals, including 21 men and 6 women aged between 21 and 34.

Law enforcement officers also seized computers, mobile phones, luxury watches, and approximately $25,750 in suspected crime proceeds from the operation’s headquarters. The suspects were apprehended on charges of conspiracy to defraud and possession of offensive weapons.

The fraudulent operation centered around the use of “romance scams,” where perpetrators posed as attractive women to lure victims into relationships via online platforms. Using advanced artificial intelligence-powered deep fake technology to create realistic interactions, the swindlers posed as desirable women and conducted video chats with their targets.

Once trust was established, the victims were encouraged to invest in virtual cryptocurrencies through what appeared to be a legitimate investment platform.

In reality, the platform was fake, set up by the criminal organization with the assistance of local university graduates recruited as digital media and technology experts. These graduates, along with other overseas fraudsters and IT specialists, helped create the sophisticated infrastructure that enabled the deception.

AI Romance Scam Operation

Police described the fraud center as meticulously organized and unusually large, with the group going as far as producing training manuals in Chinese and English. These manuals instructed the cheats on how to build fake romances and manipulate their targets to extract money.

Fang Chi-kin, head of the New Territories South regional crime unit, explained that after initial contact with victims on social media, the imposters used AI to send artificially generated photos depicting attractive individuals. Their fake personas were carefully crafted in terms of appearance, personality, occupation, and education.

Superintendent Iu Wing-kan added that when victims requested video calls, deep fake technology was used to alter their appearances and voices, leading the victims to trust them completely. According to police, most of the arrested individuals are men, with many coming from mainland China, Taiwan, India, and Singapore.